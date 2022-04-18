Maruti Suzuki to launch multiple EV models in India by 2025

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest carmaker, will launch multiple electric vehicles models in India, according to the company’s new Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi. The company also plans to produce EVs from its factories in future when the demand for EVs picks up in the country. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki announces investment of Rs 10,400 crore to build EVs in India

To start with, the first EV will be rolled out from Suzuki Motor Gujarat’s plant. “We are a little behind our competitors in introducing the (EV) model to the Indian market, but we see that still, the market demand for those EVs is limited. Actually, sales of EVs in the Indian market are still very, very limited,” said the company’s new Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi, PTI reported. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki, Toyota first EV to be an SUV, not a compact car: Report

According to the new MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, that while the Indian EV market is growing, it is very small and the market share of EVs will only be 10 percent by 2030. Also Read - Toyota-Suzuki to launch affordable electric car by 2025: Here's what we know

“But that does not mean we are doing nothing about EV. We have done a very extensive test of our EV utilising our existing models and putting those batteries and motors and everything into this existing model. We have been doing this test for more than a year with multiple cars in the Indian environment so that we are sure that our EV technology will be good in the environment, which is very, very tough in India,” he added.

Suzuki has already developed a Lithium-Ion battery pack production unit in a joint venture with Japanese companies Denso Corp and Toshiba at Hansalpur in Gujarat.

As per FADA, Tata Motors led the electric passenger vehicle segment in 2021-22 with retails of 15,198 units and a market share of 85.37 per cent in the vertical. Total electric passenger vehicle retail sales last fiscal stood at 17,802, up over three-fold, from 4,984 units in FY21, the latest data from the industry body revealed.

The carmaker has also hiked prices across the model line-up with immediate effect due to rising input costs. The company, which has a wide variety of affordable vehicles in the portfolio ranging from Alto to Vitara Brezza.