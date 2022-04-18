comscore Maruti Suzuki to launch multiple EV models in India by 2025
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Maruti Suzuki To Launch Multiple Electric Vehicles In India By 2025 All You Need To Know
News

Maruti Suzuki to launch multiple electric vehicles in India by 2025: All you need to know

automobile

To start with, the first EV will be rolled out from Suzuki Motor Gujarat's plant.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022

Maruti Suzuki to launch multiple EV models in India by 2025

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest carmaker, will launch multiple electric vehicles models in India, according to the company’s new Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi. The company also plans to produce EVs from its factories in future when the demand for EVs picks up in the country. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki announces investment of Rs 10,400 crore to build EVs in India

To start with, the first EV will be rolled out from Suzuki Motor Gujarat’s plant. “We are a little behind our competitors in introducing the (EV) model to the Indian market, but we see that still, the market demand for those EVs is limited. Actually, sales of EVs in the Indian market are still very, very limited,” said the company’s new Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi, PTI reported. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki, Toyota first EV to be an SUV, not a compact car: Report

According to the new MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, that while the Indian EV market is growing, it is very small and the market share of EVs will only be 10 percent by 2030. Also Read - Toyota-Suzuki to launch affordable electric car by 2025: Here's what we know

“But that does not mean we are doing nothing about EV. We have done a very extensive test of our EV utilising our existing models and putting those batteries and motors and everything into this existing model. We have been doing this test for more than a year with multiple cars in the Indian environment so that we are sure that our EV technology will be good in the environment, which is very, very tough in India,” he added.

Suzuki has already developed a Lithium-Ion battery pack production unit in a joint venture with Japanese companies Denso Corp and Toshiba at Hansalpur in Gujarat.

As per FADA, Tata Motors led the electric passenger vehicle segment in 2021-22 with retails of 15,198 units and a market share of 85.37 per cent in the vertical. Total electric passenger vehicle retail sales last fiscal stood at 17,802, up over three-fold, from 4,984 units in FY21, the latest data from the industry body revealed.

The carmaker has also hiked prices across the model line-up with immediate effect due to rising input costs. The company, which has a wide variety of affordable vehicles in the portfolio ranging from Alto to Vitara Brezza.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 18, 2022 2:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki to launch multiple EV models in India by 2025
automobile
Maruti Suzuki to launch multiple EV models in India by 2025
Exclusive: Realme to bring C30 series budget, mid-range smartphones to India

Features

Exclusive: Realme to bring C30 series budget, mid-range smartphones to India

Top features coming to Telegram this month

Apps

Top features coming to Telegram this month

Xiaomi Pad 5 Android tablet launch date confirmed

News

Xiaomi Pad 5 Android tablet launch date confirmed

WhatsApp may allow you to dictate messages through Smart Glasses soon

Apps

WhatsApp may allow you to dictate messages through Smart Glasses soon

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Maruti Suzuki to launch multiple EV models in India by 2025

Top features coming to Telegram this month

Xiaomi Pad 5 Android tablet launch date confirmed

WhatsApp may allow you to dictate messages through Smart Glasses soon

Tesla will no longer include mobile charger with new vehicle

Exclusive: Realme to bring C30 series budget, mid-range smartphones to India

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Launched in India

EXCLUSIVE: CEO Of Realme India And Europe Mr. Madhav Sheth On Realme's Roadmap For The Indian Market, Challenges, And Upcoming Devices

WhatsApp Rolls Out New Estimated Tim Of Arrival (ETA) For Beta Users, Checkout Details Here

Exclusive: Is French car company Peugeot entering Indian Automobile market?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Maruti Suzuki to launch multiple EV models in India by 2025

automobile

Maruti Suzuki to launch multiple EV models in India by 2025
Maruti Suzuki announces investment of Rs 10,400 crore to build EVs in India

Electric Vehicle

Maruti Suzuki announces investment of Rs 10,400 crore to build EVs in India
Maruti Suzuki, Toyota first EV to be an SUV, not a compact car: Report

Electric Vehicle

Maruti Suzuki, Toyota first EV to be an SUV, not a compact car: Report
Toyota-Suzuki to launch affordable electric car by 2025: Here's what we know

Electric Vehicle

Toyota-Suzuki to launch affordable electric car by 2025: Here's what we know
Maruti Suzuki to launch electric WagonR: Report

Electric Vehicle

Maruti Suzuki to launch electric WagonR: Report

हिंदी समाचार

स्मार्टफोन जल्द हो जाता है गर्म? इन आसान टिप्स से दूर होगी आपकी टेंशन

BMOC The Grind Finals में यह टीम रही टॉप पर, प्राइज पूल समेत सारी डिटेल यहां जानें

Jio का जबरदस्त ऑफर, इन दो रिचार्ज प्लान के साथ फ्री में मिलेगा 4G फोन

फ्री फायर मैक्स में फ्री इनाम पाने का आखिरी मौका, जानें कैसे मिलेंगी फ्री Bookie Pants

एंड्रॉइड 13 में गेमिंग होगा 'लाजवाब', सेकेंडों में लोड होंगे पबजी जैसे गेम

Latest Videos

Aadhaar Card Latest Update: How To Update Your Name, Mobile Number in Regional Language in Your Aadhaar Card | Watch

News

Aadhaar Card Latest Update: How To Update Your Name, Mobile Number in Regional Language in Your Aadhaar Card | Watch
WhatsApp To Allow Users To Create 'Communities' On App - Check All Details Here

News

WhatsApp To Allow Users To Create 'Communities' On App - Check All Details Here
INFINIX HOT 11 2022: Super Budget Smartphone | UNBOXING

Hands On

INFINIX HOT 11 2022: Super Budget Smartphone | UNBOXING
EXCLUSIVE: CEO Of Realme India And Europe Mr. Madhav Sheth On Realme's Roadmap For The Indian Market, Challenges, And Upcoming Devices

Features

EXCLUSIVE: CEO Of Realme India And Europe Mr. Madhav Sheth On Realme's Roadmap For The Indian Market, Challenges, And Upcoming Devices

News

Maruti Suzuki to launch multiple EV models in India by 2025
automobile
Maruti Suzuki to launch multiple EV models in India by 2025
Top features coming to Telegram this month

Apps

Top features coming to Telegram this month
Xiaomi Pad 5 Android tablet launch date confirmed

News

Xiaomi Pad 5 Android tablet launch date confirmed
WhatsApp may allow you to dictate messages through Smart Glasses soon

Apps

WhatsApp may allow you to dictate messages through Smart Glasses soon
Tesla will no longer include mobile charger with new vehicle

automobile

Tesla will no longer include mobile charger with new vehicle

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers