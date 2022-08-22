Maruti Suzuki Wagonr Electric Car Seen In Clear Images View Pics Here

An electric WagonR is sure to excite a lot many Maruti Suzuki loyalists. The brand is already popular for providing more value per km and with an EV in sight, Maruti Suzuki has the chance to expand its offerings further. A new WagonR electric car has been spotted in the wild near Manesar, close to Maruti Suzuki’s Gurgaon plant. While the WagonR electric has been spotted earlier as well, this time it is completely undisguised, giving us a very good look at the front and the rear of the new car. Also Read - First made-in-India Hydrogen Fuel Cell electric bus launched in India

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR electric comes with a few design changes, compared to the existing model, which comes with an internal combustion engine (ICE). The front grille has been removed in particular EV fashion. This is done in order to reduce the amount of drag faced by a moving car. The headlamps have also gone from broad and big to slim and sleek. This gives the WagonR a very distinctive face, compared to the existing model. The fog lamp housing has also been modified to accommodate the design changes of the WagonR electric version. Also Read - Kia Seltos SUV reaches 3 lakh sales mark ahead of completing three years in Indian market

The rear is also slightly different with a new set of taillamps and diffuser cutting through the rear bumper. This gives the car a sleeker look overall. The sides are almost identical to the current version of ICE WagonR. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based SUV spotted again: Check details

We do not get to see the interiors of the new WagonR electric. However, it is safe to assume that WagonR electric will come with a better feature list compared to its ICE counterpart. We might even get a digital instrument cluster in order to gov with the electric-ness of the vehicle.

Now, coming to the most crucial question. When will this car launch in India? If it was any other Maruti Suzuki vehicle, we could be certain of an imminent launch date. However, Maruti Suzuki has categorically said that it plans to introduce its first electric car in India by 2025. With almost three years to go, we can’t really rely on this model that was spotted on the roads of Manesar to ever hit Indian roads. We could, however, get an updated version of this very vehicle down the line.