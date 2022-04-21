comscore Maruti Suzuki XL6 launch: List of variants and detailed pricing
Maruti Suzuki XL6 starts at a price of Rs 11,29,000 for the Zeta variant and it goes all the way to Alpha Dual Tone at Rs 14,55,000

Maruti Suzuki has launched a new version of the XL6. The new car launched under the Nexa branding will continue to be the most premium offering from the company. The new facelift has introduced changes to both the exterior and the interior of the new car.  The changes also include more safety options as well as connected car features. The new XL6 starts at a price of Rs 11,29,000 (ex-showroom) and the highest variant goes all the way to Rs 14,55,000 (ex-showroom). Also Read - SBI warns customers of phishing scam: Here’s how to protect yourself

A total of four variants will be available with the Maruti Suzuki XL6 along with two transmission options across all four options. The lowest model is the Zeta and the highest is the Alpha+ Dual Tone. All prices ex-showroom. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 launched at a starting price of Rs 11.29 lakh: Detailed photo gallery

Zeta– Rs  11,29,000 (MT) and Rs 12,79,000 (AT) Also Read - How to reset your home router

Alpha– Rs 12,29,000 (MT) and Rs 13,79,000 (AT)

Alpha+– Rs 12,89,000 (MT) and Rs 14,39,000 (AT)

Alpha+ Dual Tone– Rs 13,05,000 (MT) and Rs 14,55,000 (AT)

Interested consumers can also get the new XL6 under Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 25,499.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Design

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 front fascia gets a bold chrome grille running across horizontally. The front is also adorned by Quad chamber LED reflector headlamps along with LED DRLs. The XL6 also gets 3D LED tail lamps with light guide and Smoke Grey Lens. Maruti Suzuki XL6 has also upgraded to 16-inch machine-cut alloys for the car.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 interiors

The new car gets a major upgrade in the form of ventilated seats in the front row. The XL6 now gets a 7-inch infotainment screen with the company’s new UI. The car will support advanced voice assist to offer a connected driving experience. The car will get an In-built Suzuki Connect. This will provide the user with remote functionality of over 40+ features such as AC Control, vehicle safety & security, and trips. Ventilated Seats will be one of the key features that will be highlighted.  The new XL6 can also be remotely accessed through a compatible smartwatch & voice connectivity through Suzuki connect skill for Amazon Alexa. Additionally, the features include telescopic steering, concealed cabin lighting in the footwell area, and front door courtesy lamps.

  • Published Date: April 21, 2022 2:03 PM IST

Best Sellers