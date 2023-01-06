comscore Mercedes AMG E 53 4Matic+ Cabriolet arrives in India: Check price, specs
Mercedes AMG E 53 4Matic+ Cabriolet launched in India, price starts at Rs 1.30 Crore

Mercedes launched a new E-series sedan dubbed as the Mercedes E 53 4Matic+ in India today. Here’s everything we know about it.

  • Mercedes Benz today launched the E 53 4Matic+ Cabriolet in India.
  • The Mercedes E 53 4Matic+ Cabriolet starts at Rs 1.30 crores in India.
  • The Mercedes E 53 4Matic+ Cabriolet can go from 0 to 100 km per hour in 4.5 seconds.
Mercedes E 53 4Matic+ Cabriolet

Image: Shweta Ganjoo for BGR India

Mercedes kickstarted the year 2023 in India with a new E-series sedan. The company today launched the Mercedes AMG E 53 4Matic+ Cabriolet in India which is the company’s first Cabriolet in AMG avatar in India. The newly launched convertible sedan starts at Rs 1.30 crore (all India ex-showroom) in India, and it be available as a CBU unit. The Mercedes AMG E 53 4Matic+ Cabriolet is the fourth 53-badged car in India after the EQS 53 sedan, the GLE 53 coupe-SUV and the E 53 sedan. Also Read - Mercedes AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ electric car launched: All you need to know

Mercedes AMG E 53 4Matic+ Cabriolet design specifications

The Mercedes AMG E 53 4Matic+ Cabriolet looks quite similar to its sedan counterpart from the front. This is coupled with the signature AMG Panamericana grille with vertical fins and high-performance LED headlamps. Moving on the side, the car has Turbo 4Matic+ badging on the sides with a silhouette that resembles the company’s E-class coupe. The only difference is that while the former comes with a more traditional metallic coupe, the Mercedes AMG E 53 4Matic+ Cabriolet has a foldable soft fabric top which can be operated a maximum speed of up to 50Kmph and takes around 20 seconds to close or open completely. Also Read - Mercedes Mythos announced as the most luxurious series from the German maker, will sit above Maybach

The standout feature of the car, however, is its two-door layout that is paired with a longer deck compared to its sedan sibling, a classic chrome tailpipe, horizontal tail-lamps and quad exhausts. Also Read - Ride your luxury: A Mercedes-Benz C-Class C200 Review

Mercedes AMG E 53 4Matic+ Cabriolet interiors specifications

As far as interiors are concerned, the Mercedes AMG E 53 4Matic+ Cabriolet has two 12.3-inch digital screens with four different display styles including Classic, Sports, Heads-up and Super Sports. It comes with stainless steel sports pedals with AMG brand and chrome steering wheel. The car has multi-contoured AMG nappa leather seats that can be inflated from the sides for extra comfort.

Coming to the audio, the newly launched E-series convertible comes with Burmester audio system, which includes 13-high performance speakers with a combined output of 590W with Vehicle Noise Cancellation (VNC) feature that gives a virtual surround sound experience.

Image: Shweta Ganjoo for BGR India

Mercedes AMG E 53 4Matic+ Cabriolet performance specifications

The Mercedes AMG E 53 4Matic+ Cabriolet comes with a three-litre six-cylinder L6 Twin-scroll turbocharger engine that is capable of producing 520Nm + 250Nm of torque and generate 320kW + 16kW of power. The car can sprint from 0 to 100Kmph in 4.5 seconds and it can achieve a top speed of 250Kmph. It comes with EQ Booster starter-alternator that combines a starter motor and an alternator in a single electric motor to perform hybrid function.

Coming to transmission, the Mercedes AMG E 53 4Matic+ Cabriolet offers AMG performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive with variable torque distribution and AMG speedshift TCT 9G.

Talking about braking, the car has four-piston fixed callipers in the front and a single-piston floating callipers in the rear. The car has a displacement of 2999cc and a kerb weight of 2055Kg.

Mercedes AMG E 53 4Matic+ Cabriolet safety features

For safety, the Mercedes AMG E 53 4Matic+ Cabriolet has a host of features includes seven airbags, aluminium and high-strength steel body, Active Distance Assist Distronic feature, Attention Assist feature, a pop-up roller bar and Active Brake Assist feature. It also comes with five-star Euro NCAP certification.

Mercedes AMG E 53 4Matic+ Cabriolet customisation options

The Mercedes AMG E 53 4Matic+ Cabriolet comes in five paint options including three designo options — designo Opalite — White Bright, designo Spectral — Blue Magno, designo Patagonia — Red Bright, Obsidian Black, Selenite Grey.

The car can be customised further using four soft-top colour options, which includes — Black, Dark Blue, Dark Brown and Dark Red.

Buyers can also select from three upholstery options, which includes — Black/Classic Red, Black/Saddle Brown and Black.

Additionally, buyers can also pick from three designo centre console trim options, which includes AMG carbon-fibre trim, light longitudinal-grain aluminium trim and grey open-pore ash wood trim.

Lastly, buyers can also pick from two alloy wheel options. While the sedan ships with 19-inch AMG five-twin-spoke light alloy wheels. Buyers can also use 20-inch AMG five-twin-spoke light alloy wheels.

  • Published Date: January 6, 2023 7:16 PM IST
