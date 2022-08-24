Mercedes Amg Eqs 53 4matic Electric Car Launched Check All Features

Mercedes AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ has been launched in India. This is the company’s new electric sedan and has been priced at Rs 2.45 crore (ex-showroom). The new car is the second electric vehicle from the German manufacturer in the Indian market. It will be going against cars like the Audi e-tron RS and Porsche Taycan. The new AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ will be built outside iIndia and it will be imported as a completely built unit (CBU). Also Read - Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 luxury electric sedan with 586 km range, priced at Rs 2.45 crore launched in India: Check images

The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ gets the AMG-specific radiator grille. However, it is completely sealed fascia in order to decrease the overall drag. The rear end gets an AMG spoiler lip and the large AMG light-alloy wheels with AMG brake system and painted brake callipers.

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ Performance

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ claims that the car can go 0-100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds. However, the battery charge level should at least be at 80 percent. The top-speed is limited up to 250 kmph. The car gets a 107.8 kWh battery pack with AMG-specific wiring. The driving modes include Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual.

The car gets an AMG-specific radiator grille with hot-stamped vertical struts in chrome on a black panel. These design cues make the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ recognisable as an AMG model at first glance. The AMG spoiler lip is finished in the same colour as the car. Mercedes claims that the aerodynamic feature reduces lift at the rear axle, thus supporting neutral handling characteristics at high speeds in particular.

The AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ come with 21-inch AMG cross-spoke light-alloy wheels aerodynamically optimised, painted in matt black and rim flange with a high-sheen finish.

On the interiors, the AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ 64 colours of the ambient lighting create fascinating colour worlds that alternate dynamically. The rider can combine colours, adjust the brightness of the LEDs and the dimming zones to your liking.

The car gets a new MBUX Hyperscreen. Three displays optically coalesce under a shared cover glass to present a high-resolution, user interface, which extends over the entire breadth of the instrument panel. The new MBUX screen uses artificial intelligence and learning systems to offer more intuitive operations. The car also gets a broad range of Mercedes me connect services.