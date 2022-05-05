comscore Mercedes Benz C-Class sedan revealed: View details
Mercedes Benz C-Class sedan revealed ahead of launch: View details

The C-Class Mercedes has been designed to offer sporty proportions with luxury features on the inside

Mercedes Benz has revealed the all-new C-Class sedan in India. The launch of the car will happen on May 10. However, most of the details have been revealed. The new fifth-generation Mercedes Benz C-Class has been updated to look a lot like the S-Class, so much so that Mercedes has called it a “baby S-class.” Also Read - Poco M4 5G to go on first sale today: Check price, specs, offers

The new Mercedes Benz C-Class is already available for bookings via Mercedes dealerships. The car will be assembled locally at the company’s plant in Chakan. The C-Class Mercedes has been designed to offer sporty proportions with luxury features on the inside. The New C-Class gets a lot of personalization options as well as biometric authentication. Also Read - Spotify announces to bring a music-themed virtual island on Roblox called Spotify Island

Powertrain

Also Read - Elon Musk plans to take Twitter public within three years: Report

The New C-Class would be available in the three powertrain options. The 4-cylinder engines with 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission takes the driving experience to a new level. The Integrated Starter Alternator (ISG) in all engine variants has further reduced fuel consumption while also improving the acceleration. ISG assists the engine with upto 15kW of additional power and 200Nm of torque.

The new engines are assisted with 48V Integrated Starter Generator (15G). The new M254 and OM 654 M come with an integrated second-generation starter-generator. It improves driving dynamics and Mercedes claims it also provides better fuel efficiency.

Interiors

The C-Class is referred to as the “Baby S-Class” by Mercedes due to the resemblance with the more premium offering. The central display is slightly tilted towards the driver, as a first in a Mercedes-Benz passenger car.

Features

It gets the latest generation of MBUX which allows users to customize the look of the screens. They can be modified with three display styles (Discreet, Sporty, Classic) and three. modes (Navigation, Assistance, Service). In “Sporty”, for example, the colour red is predominant, and the central rev counter has a dynamic design. The full-screen navigation was adopted from the S-Class.

Mercedes Me connect feature provides access to vehicle information. The Mercedes Me Connect provides some key features such as Vehicle monitoring, Navigation connectivity package, Vehicle set-up, Vehicle finder (enables horn & light flashing), and Geo-fencing. The additional feature includes integration of Alexa and Google home which can be set up from anywhere- home, office.

  • Published Date: May 5, 2022 9:10 AM IST

