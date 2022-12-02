Mercedes Benz introduces four new SUVs in India: Check price, features

Mercedes Benz today launched GLB SUV in India. The seven-seater SUV includes three models — Mercedes Benz GLB 200 (petrol), Mercedes Benz GLB 220d (diesel), and Mercedes Benz GLB 220d 4MATIC (diesel). In addition to this, the luxury carmaker also launched the Mercedes Benz EQB in India, which is a seven-seater SUV by the company in the electric vehicle segment.

While launching its seven-seater SUVs in India, Mercedes Benz said that it has already set up 30 ultra-fast chargers in India and that it plans on setting up 10 more ultra-fast chargers across the country by the end

of 2022 taking the total number of charging points in the country to 140. The company also said that customers will receive a complimentary AC wallbox with the Mercedes Benz EQB and that they can also avail complimentary charging for the first year of car ownership.

Mercedes Benz GLB, EQB pricing

As far as the pricing is concerned, Mercedes Benz said that the GLB 200 will start in India at Rs 63.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the GLB 220d will start at Rs 66.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom) and the GLB 220d 4MATIC (ex-showroom) will start at Rs 69.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom). The Mercedes Benz EQB 300 4MATIC, on the other hand, will start at Rs 74.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom) in India.

Mercedes Benz GLB features

The Mercedes Benz GLB features a body shell of modern lightweight steel construction. It has an upright front section and it has optical underride guards and all-round protective cladding. It’s overall dimensions are closer to the GLC and it offers a maximum boot capacity of 1680L. All the variants in GLB series offer up to seven seats which consist of a third-seat row with two additional individual seats. The second seat row has a 40:20:40 folding split and it can be moved up to 90mm forward and 50mm backward. Both the second and third-row seats can be folded for additional boot space.

As far as the specifics are concerned, the GLB 200 is powered by a 1332cc four-cylinder petrol engine that delivers a peak power of 120Kw at 5500rpm and a peak torque of 250Nm at 4000rpm. The two-wheel drive SUV comes offers 7G-DCT tranmission. It reaches from 0 to 100 Km/hr in 9.1 seconds and it offers a top speed of 207 km/hr.

The GLB 220d, on the other hand, is powered by a 1950cc four-cylinder diesel engine that delivers a peak power of 140Kw at 3800rpm and a peak torque of 400Nm at 2600rpm. The two-wheel drive SUV comes offers 8G-DCT tranmission. It reaches from 0 to 100 Km/hr in 7.7 seconds and it offers a top speed of 220 km/hr.

Lastly, the GLB 220d 4MATIC is powered by a 1950cc four-cylinder diesel engine that delivers a peak power of 140Kw at 3800rpm and a peak torque of 400Nm at 2600rpm. The four-wheel drive SUV comes offers 8G-DCT tranmission. It reaches from 0 to 100 Km/hr in 7.6 seconds and it offers a top speed of 217 km/hr.

Mercedes Benz EQB 300 4MATIC features

The Mercedes Benz EQB 300 4MATIC features the characteristic Mercedes-EQ black panel grille with a central star. The luxury SUV has a kerb weight of 2175 kg and it comes with a third seat row with two additional individual seats. The company says that the EQB 300 4MATIC is comparable to the GLB in dimensions and it offers a maximum boot capacity of 1620L.

Coming to the engine, the Mercedes Benz EQB 300 4MATIC is powered by two motors — an asynchronous motor (ASM) in the front and a synchronous motor in the rear axle, which gives the electric SUV a combined power output of 168kW and torque of 390Nm. The all-wheel drive SUV goes from 0 to 100 Km/hr in eight seconds and it can reach a peak speed of 160 km/h.

Coming to the battery, the Mercedes Benz EQB 300 4MATIC is backed by a lithium-ion battery that offers a maximum voltage of 367V and a usable energy content of 66.5kWh. It can be charged at up to 11kW with AC current at home using the onboard charger. The car charges faster at direct current (DC) fast-charging stations. Mercedes Benz said that the EQB 300 4MATIC can charge with a maximum power of up to 100kW with DC charging wherein it goes from around 10 percent charging to 80 percent charging in around 32 minutes.