comscore Mercedes Benz launches new C-Class in India: Check price, features
News

Mercedes Benz launches new C-Class in India to take on Audi A4, BMW 3 series

automobile

The top variant C300d comes with a 4-cylinder 1993 cc engine that produces 265hp of power @4200 rpm and 550Nm torque @1800-2200 rpm

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

New Mercedes Benz C class launched

Mercedes Benz has finally launched the C-Class in India. The car will be competing with Audi A4 and the BMW 3 Series. The new C-Class has been updated with the latest tech and features found in the more expensive S-Class, so much so that Mercedes has called it a “baby S-Class.” Also Read - Mercedes Benz C-Class sedan revealed ahead of launch: View details

Price and Availability

The Mercedes Benz has launched the car in three variants: two diesel-powered and one petrol-powered cars. The C200 is the petrol variant whereas the C220d and C300d are the diesel variant. The C200 has been priced at Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom India). The C220d  is priced at Rs 56 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the top variant C300d is priced at Rs 61 lakh (ex-showroom). Also Read - Fastest electric cars in India: From top speed to acceleration, all you need to know

Tailgate of new Mercedes Benz C-Class

The new C-Class is already available for bookings via Mercedes dealerships. The car will be assembled locally at the company’s plant in Chakan. The New C-Class also gets personalization options. Also Read - Redmi K50 Gaming, AMG F1 Champion Editions launched: Here's a close look

Here are the paint options:
• Obsidian Black | MANUFAKTUR Opalite White Bright | Cavansite Blue
• Mojave Silver (Available with C 200 and C 220d only)
• High-Tech Silver (Available with C 200 and C 220d only)
• Selenite Grey (Available with C 200 and C 220d only)

Powertrain

The New C-Class would be available in the three powertrain options. The C200 variant comes with a 1496cc 4-cylinder engine that produces 204hp power @ 5800-6100 RPM. The car produces 300Nm torque @ 1800-4000 RPM. All three variants get 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission.

The 1993 cc diesel engine in the C220d variant produces 200hp of power @3600 rpm. It produces 440Nm of torque @1800-2800 rpm. It gets a top speed of 245Kmph.

The top variant C300d comes with a 4-cylinder 1993 cc engine that produces 265hp of power @4200 rpm and 550Nm torque @1800-2200 rpm. The car can reach a top speed of 250 kmph.

Interiors

The C-Class is referred to as the “Baby S-Class” by Mercedes due to its resemblance with the more premium offering. The central display is slightly tilted towards the driver, as a first in a Mercedes-Benz passenger car.

Features

It gets the latest generation of MBUX which allows users to customize the look of the screens. They can be modified with three display styles (Discreet, Sporty, Classic) and three. modes (Navigation, Assistance, Service). In “Sporty”, for example, the colour red is predominant, and the central rev counter has a dynamic design. The full-screen navigation was adopted from the S-Class.

Mercedes Me connect feature provides access to vehicle information. The Mercedes Me Connect provides some key features such as Vehicle monitoring, Navigation connectivity package, Vehicle set-up, Vehicle finder (enables horn & light flashing), and Geo-fencing. The additional feature includes integration of Alexa and Google home which can be set up from anywhere- home, office.

  • Published Date: May 10, 2022 12:56 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 10, 2022 1:37 PM IST

