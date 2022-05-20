comscore Mercedes Mythos series announced for the Collectors & "Mercedes-Benz Enthusiasts" 
News

Mercedes Mythos announced as the most luxurious series from the German maker, will sit above Maybach

automobile

Mercedes has announced its ultra-luxury Mythos series that will sit above the Maybach models and offer an ultra-luxury experience.

Mercedes Mythos

Mercedes has several luxury cars in its portfolio and the German brand’s most luxurious vehicle is the Mercedes Maybach. The Maybach sure does offer opulent comfort for its popularity, however, the brand has something more up its sleeves. The carmaker will soon bring the more lavish and obviously expensive Mythos series. Mercedes Mythos is said to offer a grandeur experience and will be segmented above the Mercedes Maybach. Also Read - Ride your luxury: A Mercedes-Benz C-Class C200 Review

Mercedes Mythos will be for the Collectors & “Mercedes-Benz Enthusiasts”

Mercedes has revealed that it aims at becoming the world’s most valuable luxury car brand. With the forthcoming Mythos, the brand appears to bridge the path towards its aforesaid aims. The Mythos series will be available exclusively to Mercedes-Benz enthusiasts and car collectors. With all that bowled to us, unfortunately, the company is yet to reveal the exact design or its product details to the fans. Also Read - Mercedes Benz launches new C-Class in India to take on Audi A4, BMW 3 series

The brand is said to cut down some models from its Entry-Luxury segment to achieve its ultra-luxury car-offering goals. However, at the moment it’s unclear which models will be discontinued. In addition to this, the brand is planning to shift around 75% of its future investments towards ultra-luxury vehicles. Moreover, the company is also planning to increase sales of its top-end vehicles by 60%. Also Read - Fastest electric cars in India: From top speed to acceleration, all you need to know

Other than the Mythos and Maybach branded cars, the company also plans to expand its overall top-end portfolio. The brand’s also evaluating the G-Class series and is planning for an electric version of the 4×4 Mercedes EQG SUV. This electric version is said to debut in 2024.

“Most luxury companies build their portfolio on the basis of one or two true icons. Mercedes-Benz has the good fortune to have multiple iconic products and brands at the upper end of its portfolio – such as the S-Class, the SL, the G as well as the AMG and Maybach brands. We see great potential here to expand our top-end portfolio with more fascinating products for our customers,” stated Ola Kallenius, Chairman of the Management Board of Mercedes-Bez Group.

What do you think about the Mercedes Mythos? Do let us know in the comments below.

  • Published Date: May 20, 2022 2:42 PM IST

