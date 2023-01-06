Mercedes-Benz hosted its third annual event in India today wherein the German luxury carmaker announced that it will launch 10 new cars in India in 2023 and that a majority of them will in the top-end segment. “We will be launching 10 new products in 2023. The majority of them will be in the top-end vehicle segment,” the CEO and Managing Director of Mercedes-Benz India, Santosh Iyer, said at the event today. Also Read - Seat belts to be mandatory for all passengers in cars, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

While he did not reveal how many of these cars will be electric vehicles (EVs), he did mention that the company will also launch a new GLC model in India in 2023. Also Read - Ride your luxury: A Mercedes-Benz C-Class C200 Review

In addition to revealing the company’s product roadmap for India in 2023, the Mercedes-Benz India CEO and MD also talked about the company’s new and upcoming customer centric initiatives in the country. First of these initiatives is a new online trade-in module for pre-owned cars in India that will enable its customers to upgrade to a new car by the company easily. Also Read - Mercedes Benz launches new C-Class in India to take on Audi A4, BMW 3 series

Iyer said that Mercedes-Benz India will soon roll out the new Online Trade-in Module on its website that will allow customers to enter their existing vehicle details on the platform and fetch the indicative price value for their car. This platform will also help the customers to choose their preferred dealership location for trade-in and get ‘best pricing range seamlessly integrated’.

The second initiative that Iyer announced today is a dedicated app for valuation of the pre-owned cars. He said that the company is introducing a new app called ‘i-evaluation’ in India today that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to provide complete evaluation details to customers based on vehicle details, images and the required checklist.

Talking about sustainability, the Iyer said that while all of Mercedes-Benz’s buildings in India operate on renewable energy, the company plans to make over one-third of its retail partners to operate on green-energy by the end of 2023 and by the end of 2025, the company plans to make all of its retail network in the country switch to green energy. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz India committed to go 100 percent paperless in India this year.

Mercedes-Benz posted its highest ever sales in India in 2022 at 15,822 units marking a growth of 41 percent. The company revealed that it received over 2,000 bookings via online channels in India in 2022, which was the highest in its history in India so far.

Furthermore, the company said that it strengthened its market share in India in 2022 capturing a 50.6 percent of the market in the luxury car segment. At the event, the company also revealed that it witnessed a marked growth in India, particularly in the top-end luxury compared to the pre-covid era. The carmaker’s market grew from 12 percent in 2018 (pre-Covid time) to 22 percent in 2022 in the top-end luxury car segment.

Apart from talking about talking about its plans for India in 2022, the company also launched the Mercedes AMG E 53 4Matic+ Cabriolet in India today. The car comes at a starting price of Rs 1.30 crore in India.