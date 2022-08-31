MG Gloster 2022 launched in India to rival Toyota Fortuner: Price, other details here

MG has launched the new 2022 MG Gloster with new technologies. The new Gloster 2022 i-SMART comes with some added connected car features. The car that rivals Toyota Fortuner does not get any added performance enhancement under the hood. Instead, MG has emphasized on the ‘Internet Inside’ aspect of the SUV. Also Read - 2022 MG Gloster launch in India at starting price of Rs 31.99 lakh: Check photos

MG Motor India has introduced i-SMART features in the upcoming Advanced Gloster. The new ‘Advanced Gloster’ will now offer more than 75 Connected Car features, according to MG. The new MG Gloster has been priced at Rs 31.9 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The company is demanding a premium of Rs 50,000 above the outgoing model of the Gloster 2022 SUV.

What’s new in the new MG Gloster with i-SMART

The i-SMART intelligent system enables customers to connect with their car to provide a better driving experience. They will be able to monitor their car much more easily, activate any features they wish.

Owners of the new Gloster will be able to utilize the app as an in-car remote for the audio, air conditioning, and mood light in addition to the current i-SMART functions. Moreover, in addition to the current Apple Watch users, the i-SMART app will be made accessible for Android watch users as well. This will enhance the overall feature-list for Android smartphone users.

The navigation on the new Gloster 2022 will be powered by MapmyIndia. The service will now offer enhanced live weather and AQI information on the navigation screen. The Gloster will come with a new ‘Discover App’, which is an inbuilt feature of MapmyIndia co-powered by Dineout, and Kogo.

This new feature aims to simplify and customize search results for restaurants, hotels, and more for customers. Additionally, the new Park+ headunit App will enable users to pre-book and pre-pay for parking slots even before they reach their destination.

The MG Gloster 2022 also gets a new VR system under the list of i-SMART features, that offers 100+ commands to control the Sunroof, AC, Music, Navigation, and newly added 35+ Hinglish commands. Customers can also personalize their in-car experience with customizable lock screen wallpaper.

The MG Gloster has mostly retained its interiors and core feature list and the engine specifications are also the same.