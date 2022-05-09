MG Motor India announced that it has reached the milestone of selling over 1 lakh units in the country. The brand had first launched the MG Hector in India. The company first launched its car in the year 2019 and made its debut with the MG Hector. Currently, it has a total of five cars in the Indian market. Also Read - Hero MotoCorp unveils Vida sub-brand for its electric vehicles

MG has been one of the first movers when it comes to a few automotive trends in the Indian market. It was one of the first OEMs to introduce a fully-electric car with a decent range. The company is also one of the first brands to introduce ADAS features with the MG Gloster, and MG Astor.

Currently, MG Motor India only offers cars in the SUV segment. The cheapest offering in the market is the MG Astor, which competes with the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The next option is the MG Hector and MG Hector Plus. Both these cars compete with the likes of Tata Harrier and Tata Safari as well as Mahindra XUV700. The MG ZS EV is almost uncontested in its segment for EVs. The MG Gloster competes with the likes of Toyota Fortuner and the recently-launched Jeep Meridian.

Commenting on the new achievement, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “We are grateful for the love and trust that we have received after establishing a solid foundation focused on employees, dealers, suppliers, and customers. Our dedication to bringing positive changes to the Indian mobility space through smart mobility solutions and creating a sustainable future is becoming stronger every day. In line with our core pillars – innovation, experiences, diversity, and community, we strive to give our best and delight every stakeholder who has put their trust in us from the beginning. Today, we are humbled as we reaffirm our commitment to making a positive difference in mobility and the community through our products and initiatives. We are thankful for the present and ecstatic about the future.”