comscore MG Motor India sells over 1 lakh units since launch in 2019
News

MG Motor India sells over 1 lakh units since launch

automobile

MG Motor India only offers cars in the SUV segment. The cheapest offering in the market is the MG Astor

MG ZS EV 2022

MG Motor India completes 1 lakh unit sales in India

MG Motor India announced that it has reached the milestone of selling over 1 lakh units in the country. The brand had first launched the MG Hector in India. The company first launched its car in the year 2019 and made its debut with the MG Hector.  Currently, it has a total of five cars in the Indian market. Also Read - Hero MotoCorp unveils Vida sub-brand for its electric vehicles

MG has been one of the first movers when it comes to a few automotive trends in the Indian market. It was one of the first OEMs to introduce a fully-electric car with a decent range. The company is also one of the first brands to introduce ADAS features with the MG Gloster, and MG Astor. Also Read - MG Motor India recycles its first electric vehicle battery in India

Currently, MG Motor India only offers cars in the SUV segment. The cheapest offering in the market is the MG Astor, which competes with the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The next option is the MG Hector and MG Hector Plus. Both these cars compete with the likes of Tata Harrier and Tata Safari as well as Mahindra XUV700. The MG ZS EV is almost uncontested in its segment for EVs. The MG Gloster competes with the likes of Toyota Fortuner and the recently-launched Jeep Meridian. Also Read - MG Motor India becomes first car maker to announce NFTs: Here's how to buy

Commenting on the new achievement, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “We are grateful for the love and trust that we have received after establishing a solid foundation focused on employees, dealers, suppliers, and customers. Our dedication to bringing positive changes to the Indian mobility space through smart mobility solutions and creating a sustainable future is becoming stronger every day. In line with our core pillars – innovation, experiences, diversity, and community, we strive to give our best and delight every stakeholder who has put their trust in us from the beginning. Today, we are humbled as we reaffirm our commitment to making a positive difference in mobility and the community through our products and initiatives. We are thankful for the present and ecstatic about the future.”

 

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 9, 2022 5:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Vivo X80 Pro, X80 details revealed ahead of launch: Check details
Mobiles
Vivo X80 Pro, X80 details revealed ahead of launch: Check details
OnePlus rolls out first OxygenOS update for OnePlus 10R 5G

Mobiles

OnePlus rolls out first OxygenOS update for OnePlus 10R 5G

MG Motor India sells over 1 lakh units since launch

automobile

MG Motor India sells over 1 lakh units since launch

WhatsApp Companion Mode in works: Here s what it does

Apps

WhatsApp Companion Mode in works: Here s what it does

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo launched in India at Rs 15.99 lakh: Check what's new

automobile

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo launched in India at Rs 15.99 lakh: Check what's new

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo X80 Pro, X80 details revealed ahead of launch: Check details

MG Motor India sells over 1 lakh units since launch

WhatsApp Companion Mode in works: Here s what it does

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo launched in India at Rs 15.99 lakh: Check what's new

Vivo Y15c launched in India: Check Details

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022

BGR Talks with Muralikrishnan B

How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion: All your questions answered

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Cryptocurrency Market Today (9 May 2022): क्रिप्टो मार्केट में नहीं थम रही गिरावट, Polkadot और Cardano को बड़ा झटका

BGMI के Miramar मैप की ये 5 लोकेशन हैं बेस्ट, गेम जीतने और रैंक बढ़ाने में मिलेगी मदद

New State Mobile प्लेयर्स को लगा झटका, चिकन डिनर की खुशी रह जाएगी आधी-अधूरी

5 बैक कैमरों के साथ आ रहा Nokia N73 स्मार्टफोन, मिल सकता है 200MP मेन कैमरा

Free Fire MAX में बिना डायमंड खर्च किए Haven Guardian Parachute पाने का शानदार मौका, जानें कैसे

Latest Videos

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022, From Google to OnePlus to Vivo and Many More, Watch Video

Features

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022, From Google to OnePlus to Vivo and Many More, Watch Video
Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Check out the Great Deals and offers on Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and more

News

Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Check out the Great Deals and offers on Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and more
BGR Talks: Mr. Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr. Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Review, Watch this Video know to know about features and Specifications

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Review, Watch this Video know to know about features and Specifications

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999