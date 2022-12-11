Mumbai-Nagpur hi-tech expressway partially open with EV charging stations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the first phase of the Mumbai-Nagpur ‘Samruddhi Expressway’, which is touted to be one of the high-tech road projects underway. The expressway connects the major city of Maharashtra, Nagpur to the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district, and will eventually link the state capital and India’s largest city Mumbai. Covering a distance of 701km, the expressway will feature charging stations for electric vehicles at regular intervals. Also Read - Maharashtra was attacked the most with ransomware attacks in the month of June 2018: eScan thread report

Expected to become instrumental in the growth of India's electric vehicle economy, the Samruddhi Expressway will have a speed limit of 150km, bringing down the travel time between major cities in Maharashtra. While Mumbai to Aurangabad will be a journey of four hours, reaching Nagpur from the state capital will take about seven hours, instead of 18 hours currently once it is complete.

The Samruddhi Expressway is built at a cost of about Rs 55,000 crore and passes through 10 districts in Maharashtra. With EV charging stations installed at regular intervals, the expressway is expected to increase the adoption of electric vehicles in tier-II and tier-III cities of the state. Other technologies used on the Samruddhi Expressway include advanced street lighting, tunnel lighting, and digital signage for easier accessibility for commuters.

“The 701 Km expressway – being built at a cost of about Rs 55,000 crore – is one of India`s longest expressways, passing through Maharashtra`s 10 districts and prominent urban regions of Amravati, Aurangabad, and Nashik. The expressway will also help improve the connectivity of adjoining 14 other districts, thus helping in the development of about 24 districts of the state, including the regions of Vidarbha, Marathwada, and North Maharashtra,” the Prime Minister Office said in a statement.

Once complete, the Samruddhi Expressway will connect to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which will likely be finished by next year, as well as to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, and tourist destinations of Ajanta Ellora Caves, Shirdi, Verul, and Lonar, among others.