comscore Mumbai to get iconic double-decker electric bus in August: Report
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Mumbai To Get Its First Double Decker Electric Bus In August Report
News

Mumbai to get its first double-decker electric bus in August: Report

automobile

Last year, Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray announced that every bus to be inducted into the BEST fleet will be an electric bus.

mumbai electric bus

Mumbai to get iconic double-decker electric bus in August: Report

Mumbai’s first electric AC double-decker bus is expected to be launched in the first week of August. A s per reports on the Internet, the launch is being planned for the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport’s (BEST) foundation day on August 7. Also Read - How to book Mumbai Metro One e-ticket on WhatsApp

Last year, Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray announced that every bus to be inducted into the BEST fleet will be an electric bus, and that the entire fleet will be converted to electric buses by 2028. Also Read - Reliance Jio World Centre unveiled in an area spread across 18.5 acres in Mumbai

According to a ToI report, each double-decker bus will have a capacity of 78-90 passengers. Currently, there are 48 non-AC double-deckers ferrying passengers on 16 routes across Mumbai. Also Read - Bajaj Chetak electric scooter now available in New Delhi, Mumbai and 18 other Indian cities

“About 55 places have been selected in the metropolis to charge electric vehicles. “More charging stations will be set up there in the next 3 to 4 months through a public private partnership. This will also enable the general public to charge their vehicles,” the report quoted Lokesh Chandra, general manager of BEST as saying.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Government recently introduced 1,500 low-floor electric buses in its public transportation fleet. 10 sites across the city are also allocated to agencies for setting up Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations and battery swapping stations by the government. This order comes under Delhi EV Policy 2020, an official said in a statement.

In addition to this, the government also gave its approval to run 75 inter-state buses along 11 routes across five states and a Union Territory.

The 10 sites which have been allocated to various service providers for establishing EV charging and battery swapping stations are Ambedkar Nagar Depot, Jal Vihar Terminal, Dilshad Garden Terminal, Karawal Nagar Terminal, Shadipur Depot, Mayapuri Depot, Bindpur Terminal, East Vinod Nagar, Punjabi Bagh, and Rohini Depot-I. Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) has identified four service providers through a competitive bidding process who will soon sign an agreement with DTC for setting up the EV charging/battery swapping stations in these locations. The DTC Board also resolved to provide in-principle approval for procurement of 75 (38 non-AC and 37 AC) CNG standard floor buses for inter-state operations, it said.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 21, 2022 12:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

DoT announces incentive scheme for telecom part manufacturers in India
News
DoT announces incentive scheme for telecom part manufacturers in India
Top fitness apps that you can download on your smartwatches now

Photo Gallery

Top fitness apps that you can download on your smartwatches now

Here s how much Telegram Premium costs in India

Apps

Here s how much Telegram Premium costs in India

Google Password Manager gets a home screen shortcut on Android

News

Google Password Manager gets a home screen shortcut on Android

PS5, PS5 Digital Edition pre-orders to begin at 12PM today

Gaming

PS5, PS5 Digital Edition pre-orders to begin at 12PM today

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Mumbai to get iconic double-decker electric bus in August: Report

DoT announces incentive scheme for telecom part manufacturers in India

Realme GT Neo 3T India launch details revealed: All you need to know

Here s how much Telegram Premium costs in India

Google Password Manager gets a home screen shortcut on Android

'Parallel Reality' Tech: Everything you need to know

Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day

During a WhatsApp group call, the host can mute

How to view Saved Posts on the Instagram

WhatsApp view once feature for Photo and Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Father's Day 2022: Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day

Features

Father's Day 2022: Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day
Netflix will Ban you, If you will do these Three Things, To Know more Watch the Video

News

Netflix will Ban you, If you will do these Three Things, To Know more Watch the Video
During a WhatsApp group call, the host can mute other participants to Know more Watch the Video

Features

During a WhatsApp group call, the host can mute other participants to Know more Watch the Video
How to view Saved Posts Existing collection on the Instagram to Know more Watch the Video

Features

How to view Saved Posts Existing collection on the Instagram to Know more Watch the Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999