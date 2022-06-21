Mumbai to get iconic double-decker electric bus in August: Report

Mumbai’s first electric AC double-decker bus is expected to be launched in the first week of August. A s per reports on the Internet, the launch is being planned for the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport’s (BEST) foundation day on August 7. Also Read - How to book Mumbai Metro One e-ticket on WhatsApp

Last year, Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray announced that every bus to be inducted into the BEST fleet will be an electric bus, and that the entire fleet will be converted to electric buses by 2028. Also Read - Reliance Jio World Centre unveiled in an area spread across 18.5 acres in Mumbai

According to a ToI report, each double-decker bus will have a capacity of 78-90 passengers. Currently, there are 48 non-AC double-deckers ferrying passengers on 16 routes across Mumbai. Also Read - Bajaj Chetak electric scooter now available in New Delhi, Mumbai and 18 other Indian cities

“About 55 places have been selected in the metropolis to charge electric vehicles. “More charging stations will be set up there in the next 3 to 4 months through a public private partnership. This will also enable the general public to charge their vehicles,” the report quoted Lokesh Chandra, general manager of BEST as saying.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Government recently introduced 1,500 low-floor electric buses in its public transportation fleet. 10 sites across the city are also allocated to agencies for setting up Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations and battery swapping stations by the government. This order comes under Delhi EV Policy 2020, an official said in a statement.

In addition to this, the government also gave its approval to run 75 inter-state buses along 11 routes across five states and a Union Territory.

The 10 sites which have been allocated to various service providers for establishing EV charging and battery swapping stations are Ambedkar Nagar Depot, Jal Vihar Terminal, Dilshad Garden Terminal, Karawal Nagar Terminal, Shadipur Depot, Mayapuri Depot, Bindpur Terminal, East Vinod Nagar, Punjabi Bagh, and Rohini Depot-I. Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) has identified four service providers through a competitive bidding process who will soon sign an agreement with DTC for setting up the EV charging/battery swapping stations in these locations. The DTC Board also resolved to provide in-principle approval for procurement of 75 (38 non-AC and 37 AC) CNG standard floor buses for inter-state operations, it said.