comscore New 2022 Ather 450X emerges online flaunting a bigger battery and improved range
News

New 2022 Ather 450X electric scooter will offer up to 146 Km range

automobile

The 2022 Ather electric scooter will offer a better range, a bigger battery, and possibly a refreshed design

Ather-450x 2022

Image: Karanveer Singh Arora

It’s been almost two years since we saw a new Ather electric scooter on the market. The Ather 450X was released back in 2020 and it surely needs an upgrade. Not that the 450X lacks behind, in fact, it is considered a more stable electric scooter with little to no controversies surrounding it. Also Read - Ather Energy partners with SBI to provide financing options to electric scooter buyers

However, some recently released electric scooters by the competitors like Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube, and other EVs offer luring features and range. That said, they are getting quite a bit of traction, of course, controversies do surround them, especially the S1 Pro. But since many new electric scooters are emerging, Ather fans are expecting a newer model to drop sometime this year. Also Read - Fire breaks out at Ather Energy's premises in Chennai: Report

Fortunately, new Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) documentation confirms the presence of a successor of the Ather 450X. Also Read - Ola Electric beats Okinawa, Hero Electric to become top selling 2-wheeler EV company

2022 Ather electric scooter Key features

Coming straight to the features, the Ather 2022 electric scooter or the Ather 450X 2022 edition will offer several key improvements, as per the documentation. It will come with a new and improved battery, better range, and possibly some changes to design as the dimensions are different from the current Ather 450X.

2022 Ather 450x

Image Courtesy: RushLane

The new model will pack a 3.66kWh battery pack, which will be an improvement over the current 2.6kWh battery pack on the Ather 450X. Owing to the new battery, the new model will be able to offer a 146 Km range over the 116 Km on 450X. But just like as it is, these are just the numbers on paper, in real-life tests, the range may vary.

Furthermore, there will be five modes available for riders, Warp, Sport, Ride, Eco, and SmartEco mode. The SmartEco appears to be a new addition to the list of its modes. The SmartEco mode will offer a peak power output of 2.3kW and base power output of 1.0kW. The Eco mode will offer a 1.9kW max power output and a nominal output of 1.0kW.

In the Warp mode, the peak power output will be 6.4kW and the base power output will be 3.1kW. On the other hand, the Sport mode will offer a 5.8kW peak power output and nominal power output of 3.1kW. Ride mode will get you 3.2kW peak power and a base power output of 3.1kW.

Apart from this, the documentation reveals that the electric scooter will have different dimensions. The new 2022 model will have a length of 1837mm, a wheelbase of 1296mm, and a height of 1114mm. The current Ather 450X has the following dimensions – length (1812mm), wheelbase (1287), and height (1103mm).

Other than the size, battery, and range, we expect the 2022 Ather electric scooter to come with more features.

  • Published Date: June 28, 2022 9:42 AM IST

