New-Gen 2023 Suzuki Swift Sport spotted Testing, may launch in India soon: Check images, features and more

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch new-gen 2023 Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport later this year and now the new-Gen 2023 Swift’s first has been spied testing. The first-gen Swift Sport was revealed back in 2006 with the second-gen model arriving in 2011. The 2023 Swift Sport is expected to make its global debut next year before going on sale in Japan, Europe, and India. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Alto 2022 launch next month: What to expect from new car

The 2023 Suzuki Swift is said to be the more advanced version of the lightweight Heartect platform. It may feature a swooping clamshell bonnet structure, bulbous headlamps and a wider central air inlet. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV unveiled with Hybrid powertrain, All Grip technology

Recently, Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport was spied testing on Pune roads with an ‘On Test by ARAI’ sticker on the rear windshield. According to the images, the Sport model would feature a different grille and bumper along with a few other additions. On the front, the car would feature a revamped bumper design housing new fog lamps enclosure with blacked-out bezels. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launch: All teasers and features Maruti has shown us

New-Gen 2023 Suzuki Swift Sport Engine And Features

Globally, the Suzuki Swift Sport comes with a 1.4-litre Booster jet turbo petrol engine paired with a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox, the unit is tuned to produce an output of 129 bhp of power and 235 Nm of peak torque. Additional safety features also include 7 air bags, ESP and ABS with EBD. New Swift Sport may come in 6 new colors – Ablaze Red, Premium Silver, Boost Blue, Champion Yellow, Snow White and Super Black in India.

Recently, Maruti’s Executive Director confirmed that plans are being finalised for the Jimny’s India launch. Srivastava said that the decision to launch the all-new Maruti Suzuki Jimny in India was taken after the tremendous response the company got for the 4X4 SUV at the Auto Expo of 2020.

Jimny is seen as a replacement to Maruti’s now-discontinued Gypsy in India. The Thar rival is an off-road alternative to Maruti’s SUV line-up that includes Vitara Brezza. Jimny will also take on the likes of Mahindra Thar, Force Gorkha and more.