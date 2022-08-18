New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 To Launch In India Today How And Where To Watch Live Streaming

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the new Alto K10 in the country today. The new Alto will be bigger in size compared to the older model and will derive a lot of inspiration from the newly launched Celerio. It is expected to be taller and longer compared to the existing version. The upcoming all-new Maruti Suzuki Alto has been confirmed to equip a new all-touchscreen infotainment system, complete with steering mounter controls and much more. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 recently started reaching the dealerships ahead of the launch and the company will announce the pricing for all of its variants today. The carmaker commenced bookings of the model for an amount of Rs 11,000 earlier this month. You can watch the live launch here: Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to launch tomorrow in India: Check features, price and variants

The car will be protected by features like rear parking sensors, ABS, and dual front airbags. The car will have a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electrically adjustable OVRMs, power windows, and a remote key. 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be powered by a 1.0-liter K10C Dual Jet petrol engine, which we have seen on other Maruti vehicles like the Celerio and S-Presso. The engine has a maximum output of 67 horsepower at 6,000 revolutions per minute and a maximum torque of 89 Nm at 3,500 revolutions per minute. There will be a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT as available transmissions.

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 gets an all-new design compared to its predecessor. Up-front, the model features a large single-piece grille, a new bumper, and sweptback halogen headlamps. Considering that Alto will be taller and will have a flatter roof line, the car will come with more cabin space. The dashboard and the central console will also be revised central console. The new version will be coming with a touchscreen infotainment display.

The new-generation Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to be priced between Rs. 4.15 lakh – Rs. 4.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India), positioned below the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. Once launched, the new Alto will take on the Renault Kwid and its taller sibling, the S-Presso. The S-Presso and the Kwid start from Rs 4.25 lakh and Rs 4.64 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, respectively.