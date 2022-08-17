New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to launch tomorrow in India: Check features, price and variants

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is all set to be launched in India on August 18, tomorrow and now ahead of the official announcement several details of the car have been revealed. As per reports, the car will be sold in 12 variants, which will consist of both AMT as well as MT variants. The car will have a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electrically adjustable OVRMs, power windows, and a remote key. The new Alto will be bigger in size compared to the older model and will derive a lot of inspiration from the newly launched Celerio. It is expected to be taller and longer compared to the existing version. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022 bookings now open in India at Rs 11,000: Check details here

Maruti Suzuki recently announced bookings open for its upcoming hatchback Alto K10 and it will soon arrive at Maruti Suzuki ARENA showrooms across the country. One can get the car reserved by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000 on the company’s website or any of the authorised Maruti dealerships.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price

The new-generation Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to be priced between Rs. 4.15 lakh – Rs. 4.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India), positioned below the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. Once launched, the new Alto will take on the Renault Kwid and its taller sibling, the S-Presso. The S-Presso and the Kwid start from Rs 4.25 lakh and Rs 4.64 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, respectively.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Engine

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be powered by a 1.0-liter K10C Dual Jet petrol engine, which we have seen on other Maruti vehicles like the Celerio and S-Presso. The engine has a maximum output of 67 horsepower at 6,000 revolutions per minute and a maximum torque of 89 Nm at 3,500 revolutions per minute. There will be a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT as available transmissions.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Exteriors And Interiors

As per leaked images, the car will come with bigger grille and bigger sweptback headlamps. Instead of the sloping roof line, the new Alto 2022 model might have a taller rear profile with the help of a flat roofline. In terms of interiors, it will borrow a lot from Celerio and the S-Presso. Considering that Alto will be taller and will have a flatter roof line, the car will come with more cabin space. The dashboard and the central console will also be revised central console. The new version will be coming with a touchscreen infotainment display.