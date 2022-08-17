comscore New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to launch tomorrow in India: Check features, price and variants
  • Home
  • automobile
  • New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 To Launch Tomorrow In India Check Features Price And Variants
News

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to launch tomorrow in India: Check features, price and variants

automobile

The new Alto will be bigger in size compared to the older model and will derive a lot of inspiration from the newly launched Celerio.

2022 Maruti Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to launch tomorrow in India: Check features, price and variants

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is all set to be launched in India on August 18, tomorrow and now ahead of the official announcement several details of the car have been revealed. As per reports, the car will be sold in 12 variants, which will consist of both AMT as well as MT variants. The car will have a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electrically adjustable OVRMs, power windows, and a remote key. The new Alto will be bigger in size compared to the older model and will derive a lot of inspiration from the newly launched Celerio. It is expected to be taller and longer compared to the existing version. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022 bookings now open in India at Rs 11,000: Check details here

Maruti Suzuki recently announced bookings open for its upcoming hatchback Alto K10 and it will soon arrive at Maruti Suzuki ARENA showrooms across the country. One can get the car reserved by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000 on the company’s website or any of the authorised Maruti dealerships.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price

The new-generation Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to be priced between Rs. 4.15 lakh – Rs. 4.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India), positioned below the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. Once launched, the new Alto will take on the Renault Kwid and its taller sibling, the S-Presso. The S-Presso and the Kwid start from Rs 4.25 lakh and Rs 4.64 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, respectively.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Engine

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be powered by a 1.0-liter K10C Dual Jet petrol engine, which we have seen on other Maruti vehicles like the Celerio and S-Presso. The engine has a maximum output of 67 horsepower at 6,000 revolutions per minute and a maximum torque of 89 Nm at 3,500 revolutions per minute. There will be a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT as available transmissions.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Exteriors And Interiors

As per leaked images, the car will come with bigger grille and bigger sweptback headlamps. Instead of the sloping roof line, the new Alto 2022 model might have a taller rear profile with the help of a flat roofline. In terms of interiors, it will borrow a lot from Celerio and the S-Presso. Considering that Alto will be taller and will have a flatter roof line, the car will come with more cabin space. The dashboard and the central console will also be revised central console. The new version will be coming with a touchscreen infotainment display.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 17, 2022 10:08 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

You can now cross-post Reels from Instagram to Facebook
Apps
You can now cross-post Reels from Instagram to Facebook
Nothing reveals why Nothing Phone (1) display has less brightness

Mobiles

Nothing reveals why Nothing Phone (1) display has less brightness

Vivo V25 series will debut in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Mobiles

Vivo V25 series will debut in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Windows 11: How to turn off App notifications

How To

Windows 11: How to turn off App notifications

Dragon Ball characters are coming to Fortnite: From Son Goku to Vegeta, check what you get

Gaming

Dragon Ball characters are coming to Fortnite: From Son Goku to Vegeta, check what you get

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to launch tomorrow in India: Check features, price and variants

You can now cross-post Reels from Instagram to Facebook

Nothing reveals why Nothing Phone (1) display has less brightness

Vivo V25 series will debut in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

India's semiconductor market to reach $300 bn by 2026

Independence Day 2022: 5G smartphone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under 25,000 in India

List of Smartphones Made In India 2022

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A, Check Out the First Impressions Video here

Jio 5G vs Airtel 5G: Launch date, top speeds, and cities for first rollout

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under ₹25,000 in India, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, Motorola and More

Features

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under ₹25,000 in India, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, Motorola and More
Independence Day 2022 Special: Check Out the List of Made in India Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and More

Features

Independence Day 2022 Special: Check Out the List of Made in India Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and More
OnePlus 10T Review: Is it worth buying? Check out our detailed review here

Reviews

OnePlus 10T Review: Is it worth buying? Check out our detailed review here
GOOGLE PIXEL 6A : First Impressions #googlepixel6a

Features

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A : First Impressions #googlepixel6a

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999