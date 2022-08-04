New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 may launch tomorrow, Hunter 350 to arrive on August 7: Check details

Royal Enfield is reportedly planning on launching the next generation of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 on August 5. The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is expected to have the same 349 cc engine which is expected to produce 20.2 hp of power and 27 Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, Royal Enfield is all set to launch the much-awaited Hunter 350cc retro-styled motorcycle on August 7. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is said to be the most affordable Royal Enfield in the country. Also Read - Royal Enfield Hunter 350 to Himalayan 450: 5 new Royal Enfield motorcycles launching soon

Royal Enfield New Gen Bullet 350

The Bullet still uses the UCE engine. This year, Royal Enfield is expected to launch the updated Bullet 350 in the market with the same engine as Classic 350 and Meteor 350. The new Bullet will also use the same platform as Classic 350. It will get a new dual-cradle frame. 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is expected to come with more features, compared to the current-gen model. The motorcycle will get spoked wheels. Front wheel will get a disc brake while the rear gets a drum brake.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

The Hunter 350 will compete against the Honda CB350 RS and the Yezdi Scrambler – motorcycles that are aimed at younger buyers. The testing mule of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been spotted numerous times on Indian roads. It will be featuring the same 350cc engine that does duty on the Meteor and the new Classic. The 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is also said to feature a twin disc layout with single-channel ABS as standard fitment across the range. Although, the availability of the Tripper navigation pod will only be confirmed after the launch. It will get telescopic forks on the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers on the rear with a box-section swingarm.

In addition, Royal Enfield is also working on improving their existing range. The company is planning to launch more powerful version of their popular adventure tourer motorcycle Himalayan. The Himalayan will get a new platform and engine. It will be powered by a 450-cc, single cylinder engine which will generate approximately 40 Ps and 45 Nm of torque. The motorcycle is expected to offer features like switchable ABS and it is expected to be launched early next year.