Nissan Magnite Red Edition SUV launched in India at Rs 7.86 lakh
News

Nissan launches Magnite Red Edition in India at Rs 7.86 lakh: Check variants, detailed pricing

automobile

The Nissan Magnite Red Edition gets red elements on the front grille, front bumper cladding, wheel arch and body side cladding

Nissan Magnite Red Edition

Nissan Magnite Red Edition SUV

Nissan Motor India has quietly launched the new Nissan Magnite RED Edition. The new sub-4m compact SUV with prices starting at Rs. 7,86,500 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The RED Edition gets some distinctive red colour elements in the exterior as well as interiors. Also Read - Tata Nexon to Mahindra XUV 300: Top 5 alternatives for Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022

Magnite Red Edition SUV Variants

The Red Edition comes in 1.0-litre MT, 1.0-litre Turbo MT, and 1.0-litre Turbo CVT variants to offer option of full range. Also Read - Mahindra XUV700 to Kia Carens, latest Indian cars that underwent crash test

The Nissan Magnite RED Edition is based on the Magnite XV variant. It will be offered in three variants – Magnite XV MT RED Edition, Magnite Turbo XV MT RED Edition, and Magnite Turbo XV CVT RED Edition. The Magnite RED Edition will be offered with two Monotone colour options – Onyx Black and Storm White.

Nissan Magnite Red Edition Price

Nissan Magnite Red Edition Price (Rs)
Nissan Magnite Variant MSRP
MT XV RED Edition 7,86,500(ex-showroom)
TURBO MT XV RED Edition 9,24,500  (ex-showroom)
TURBO CVT XV RED Edition 9,99,900  (ex-showroom)

 

What’s new in Magnite Red Edition

The Nissan Magnite Red Edition gets red elements on the front grille, front bumper cladding, wheel arch and body side cladding. The interiors feature a red-themed dashboard, a red accent on the door side armrest and centre console. Major design additions include bold body graphics, a tail door garnish, and a prominent RED Edition-specific badge. The Red Edition gets the same R16 diamond-cut alloy wheels, an LED fog lamp, and LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs).

Nissan Magnite Red Edition Features

Nissan Magnite Red Edition SUV gets a wireless charger, a PM 2.5 air filter, an LED scuff plate, and ambient mood lighting. Other key features include an 8.0-inch  touchscreen with Wi-fi connectivity for Android Auto & Apple Carplay, a 7.0 full TFT instrument cluster and a Rear-View Camera with Projection Guide. The RED Edition Magnite features Push Button Start/Stop, Vehicle Dynamics Control, Traction Control System, Brake Assist, and Hill Start Assist.

Speaking at the launch, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “The Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite has been a memorable addition to many homes nationwide with over 1 lakh bookings since launch. The new Nissan Magnite RED Edition will accelerate the already-robust demand for the Nissan Magnite with an evolved offering for a young, aspirational, and tech-savvy audience, the RED Edition’s best-in-segment features will greatly enhance comfort and convenience for our valued customers with a Big, Bold, Beautiful visual update.”

The Magnite continues to be powered by HRA0 1.0-litre Turbo engine, which delivers maximum power of 100PS and maximum torque of 160Nm. The SUV will be offering a mileage of 20kmpl.

  • Published Date: July 13, 2022 1:02 PM IST

