Nissan X-Trail, Qashqai, Juke electric hybrid cars unveiled in India

Nissan today hosted a global launch event in New Delhi wherein the automaker unveiled three new electric hybrid SUVs. These hybrid SUVs include the Nissan X-Trail, Nissan Juke and the Nissan Qashqai. While these cars have been unveiled for global markets, the company has confirmed that it will be bringing all the three electric hybrid SUVs to India soon.

At the event, Nissan said that it has started testing Nissan X-Trail, Nissan Qashqai, and Nissan Juke at its manufacturing plant near Chennai in Tamil Nadu. The company also said once the testing is complete, X-Trail will be the first car from the lineup that the company unveiled today that will go on sale in India. While Nissan did not tip a timeline, X-Trail is likely to be available in India sometime in 2023.

Nissan X-Trail

Nissan X-Trail is based on the updated version of Renault-Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance’s CMF-C crossover platform. It comes in two variants — one with the 1.5L turbo petrol engine and the second with the 1.5L turbo petrol with second-generation e-Power series hybrid tech powertrain. While the hybrid variant comes with four-wheel drive, the non-hybrid variant comes with front-wheel drive only. It also comes with a CVT automatic gearbox that offers three drive modes –Mud, Snow and Gravel. Additionally, the hybrid variant of the Nissan X-Trail produces 213bhp and 500Nm of torque, the petrol variant produces 204bhp and 330Nm of torque.

Nissan Juke

The Nissan Juke, on the other hand, is based on the CMF-B platform and it comes with a 1.0L three-cylinder engine that produces 115bhp at 200Nm with overboost. This engine is either coupled with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch DCT with paddle shifters. This car comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with in-car Wi-Fi, Bose audio system and integrated speakers.

Of the three SUVs unveiled today, Nissan is least likely to launch the Nissan Juke in India but that might change in future. At the moment, the company unveiled the SUV in India just to gauge interest.

Nissan Qashqai

Lastly, the Nissan Qashqai carries the company’s new V-Motion Chrome grille with boomerang-shaped matrix LED headlamp. It comes with a 1.3L turbo petrol engine with a 12V mild hybrid system that offers up to 270Nm of torque. It comes with a 1.3L turbo petrol engine with a 12V mild hybrid system that offers up to 270Nm of torque. Additionally, it comes with an Xtronic CVT automatic transmission with an optional 4WD system. This SUV is also available with ePower powertrain that comes with a 1.5L petrol engine and a 140kW electric motor for ‘self-charging’ functionality along with 156bhp of power.