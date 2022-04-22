comscore Niti Aayog releases draft for new Battery Swapping Policy for EVs: Details here
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Niti Aayog Releases Draft For New Battery Swapping Policy For Electric Vehicles
News

Niti Aayog releases draft for new Battery Swapping Policy for EVs: Details here

automobile

The new policy has been framed using inputs from Battery Swapping Operators, Battery Manufacturers, Vehicle OEMs, Financial Institutions, CSOs, Think Tanks, and other experts.

Bounce Battery Swapping

Bounce Battery Swapping (representational image)

India is moving towards its target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. In order to boost this process, Niti Ayog has come forward with a Draft Battery Swapping Policy. The battery swapping policy was first announced at the Union Budget 2022 speech. Now, Niti Aayog is looking for suggestions from stakeholders with the announcement of the new draft. The govt has already instituted broad incentives to push the EV segment in the country. Schemes such as FAME I and II, and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) for National Programme on Advanced Cell (ACC) Battery Storage (NPACC). The State governments are also introducing more local policies to promote EV adoption. Also Read - Hero Electric to set up over 50,000 electric vehicle charging stations in India

NITI Aayog held an inter-ministerial discussion to formulate a Battery Swapping policy framework in February 2022. Following this discussion, NITI Aayog held a pre-draft stakeholder discussion with a wide spectrum of stakeholders representing Battery Swapping Operators, Battery Manufacturers, Vehicle OEMs, Financial Institutions, CSOs, Think Tanks, and other experts. Also Read - Electric scooters catching fire: How to keep your EV battery safe

Battery swapping is an alternative that involves exchanging discharged batteries for charged ones. Battery Swapping de-links the vehicle and fuel (Battery in this case) and hence reduces the upfront cost of the vehicles. Battery swapping is used for smaller vehicles such as 2 and 3-wheelers which have smaller batteries that are easier to swap compared to other automotive segments wherein the same can be implemented mechanically. Also Read - Hero Electric partners with ElectricPe to setup charging stations 

Check out the new battery swapping policy draft here.

Following all these deliberations and after taking some inputs from relevant stakeholders, NITI Aayog has drafted the Battery Swapping Policy.

Primary objectives of Battery Swapping Policy

1. Promote swapping of batteries with Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) batteries to decouple battery costs from the upfront costs of purchasing EVs, thereby driving EV adoption.
2. Offer flexibility to EV users by promoting the development of battery swapping as an alternative to charging facilities.
3. Establish principles behind technical standards that would enable the interoperability of components within a battery swapping ecosystem, without hindering market-led innovation
4. Leverage policy and regulatory levers to de-risk the battery swapping ecosystem, to unlock access to competitive financing.
5. Encourage partnerships among battery providers, battery OEMs and other relevant partners such insurance/financing, thereby encouraging the formation of ecosystems capable of
delivering integrated services to end users.
6. Promote better lifecycle management of batteries, including maximizing the use of batteries during their usable lifetime, and end of life battery recycling.

According to the report by Niti Aayog, battery swapping offers three key advantages. These include time, space, and cost-efficiency. Further, Battery Swapping provides a level playing field for innovative and sustainable business models such as ‘Battery As a Service’.

NITI Aayog held an inter-ministerial discussion to formulate a robust and comprehensive Battery Swapping policy framework in February 2022. NITI Aayog also held an extensive pre-draft stakeholder discussion with a wide spectrum of stakeholders representing Battery Swapping Operators, Battery Manufacturers, Vehicle OEMs, Financial Institutions, CSOs, Think Tanks, and other experts.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 22, 2022 2:22 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 22, 2022 2:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 launched at a starting price of Rs 11.29 lakh: Detailed photo gallery
Photo Gallery
Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 launched at a starting price of Rs 11.29 lakh: Detailed photo gallery
Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 launched at a starting price of Rs 11.29 lakh: Detailed photo gallery

Photo Gallery

Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 launched at a starting price of Rs 11.29 lakh: Detailed photo gallery

Niti Aayog releases draft for new Battery Swapping Policy for EVs

automobile

Niti Aayog releases draft for new Battery Swapping Policy for EVs

Elon Musk secures $46.5 billion for Twitter buyout bid

News

Elon Musk secures $46.5 billion for Twitter buyout bid

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G debuts in India: Check price, specs, sale offers

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G debuts in India: Check price, specs, sale offers

Realme to launch Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s and Smart TV x Full HD on April 29

News

Realme to launch Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s and Smart TV x Full HD on April 29

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Niti Aayog releases draft for new Battery Swapping Policy for EVs

Elon Musk secures $46.5 billion for Twitter buyout bid

Realme to launch Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s and Smart TV x Full HD on April 29

Apple s nudity-blurring messages feature now rolling out globally

IPL 2022: Here's how to watch today's IPL match live

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop You Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Exclusive: Realme to bring C30 series budget, mid-range smartphones to India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Niti Aayog releases draft for new Battery Swapping Policy for EVs

automobile

Niti Aayog releases draft for new Battery Swapping Policy for EVs
Pure EV recalls 2000 electric scooters in view of increasing fire accidents

automobile

Pure EV recalls 2000 electric scooters in view of increasing fire accidents
EV battery explosion claims one life and leaves two injured

automobile

EV battery explosion claims one life and leaves two injured
Hero Electric to set up over 50,000 electric vehicle charging stations in India

automobile

Hero Electric to set up over 50,000 electric vehicle charging stations in India
Another electric scooter from Pure EV catches fire in Telangana

automobile

Another electric scooter from Pure EV catches fire in Telangana

हिंदी समाचार

Instagram से डिलीट हो गया है कंटेंट? न हों परेशान, आसानी से ऐसे पाएं वापस

iPhone 14 में मिलेगा चाइनीज डिस्प्ले! Apple की चीनी कंपनी BOE के साथ हुई डील

Free Fire MAX में शुरू हुआ नया इवेंट, गन स्किन समेत पा सकते हैं कई रिवॉर्ड

Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge की दिखी पहली झलक, भारत में जल्द आएगी यह स्टाइलिश कार

50MP कैमरे वाला Realme GT 2 भारत में लॉन्च, Snapdragon 888 चिपसेट और 65W फास्ट चार्जिंग समेत मिलेंगे कई धमाकेदार फीचर्स

Latest Videos

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Features

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details
Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List

Features

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List
INFINIX HOT 11 2020 : WORTH BUYING AT Rs. 8,999/- Check out the detailed review

Reviews

INFINIX HOT 11 2020 : WORTH BUYING AT Rs. 8,999/- Check out the detailed review
BGR Talks: Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA, HMD Global

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA, HMD Global

News

Niti Aayog releases draft for new Battery Swapping Policy for EVs
automobile
Niti Aayog releases draft for new Battery Swapping Policy for EVs
Elon Musk secures $46.5 billion for Twitter buyout bid

News

Elon Musk secures $46.5 billion for Twitter buyout bid
Realme to launch Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s and Smart TV x Full HD on April 29

News

Realme to launch Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s and Smart TV x Full HD on April 29
Apple s nudity-blurring messages feature now rolling out globally

News

Apple s nudity-blurring messages feature now rolling out globally
IPL 2022: Here's how to watch today's IPL match live

News

IPL 2022: Here's how to watch today's IPL match live

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers