comscore Nitin Gadkari unveils India's first ever miniature of NHEV charging stations for EVs
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Nitin Gadkari Unveils Indias First Ever Miniature Of Nhev Charging Stations For Evs
News

Nitin Gadkari unveils first ever miniature of NHEV charging stations in India

automobile

NHEV team is slating its plan to install pre-fabricated modules of these station’s electrical and structural infra, soon after commissioning its pilot phase

Nitin Gadkari unveils Charging Station Miniature

The Union Minister of Road Transport & Highway Nitin Gadkari revealed the miniature of new EV charging station conceptualised by National Highways for EV (NHEV). The NHEV miniature model of Charging Station is the first ever such model in the industry which has been conceptualised as comprehensive wayside amenities plaza that can reimagine and replace the existing/traditional petrol pumps and wayside amenities on the highways. Also Read - Next decade of finance focused on tech-driven innovations: Shaktikanta Das

NHEV under Ease of Doing Business (EODB) plans to help convert 5000 km National Highways to E-highways through its pilot project called National Highway for EV (NHEV). The pilot is currently conducting its concluding phase of Technical & Commercial trial with busses and long-range electric SUV on Delhi – Jaipur stretch. Also Read - Hero Electric to train engineers in Delhi to expand support for EVs

This new stretch of 278 km will be added to the current 210 km TECH-trial Run between Delhi and Agra in 2021. This also accomplishes the technical trials of total 500 km across four states UP, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan in the pilot phase. Also Read - World's biggest EV maker opens its first showroom in Delhi

During the inaugural address Union Minister of Road Transport & Highway Nitin Gadkari said “Since last 3-4 years I have been talking about electric vehicles and have been answering many questions like what would happen if we breakdown with an electric vehicle? However it didn’t happen and with gradual increase in confidence on technology questions got answered itself. Now there are waiting lists for electric cars and scooters and I can say that electric is the fuel of the future. Currently electric double decker AC bus cost is
coming Rs 60 per km, non AC Rs 39 per kilometre and for normal electric AC bus Rs 41 per km and diesel bus is costing Rs 115 per km. If you can bring business class comfort in an electric bus with trolley on economical ticket cost to passengers, it will make public transportation more competent for users”.

“The pilot has already covered 10% stretch between Agra – Delhi – Jaipur in two phases, out of its total 5000 km highways that India aims to upgrade as E-highways in next 2 years. NHEV team is slating its plan to install pre-fabricated modules of these station’s electrical and structural infra, soon after commissioning its pilot phase. So that new stations in expansion phase can be speedily installed within 90 days from their allocations.” said National Program Director, Ease of Doing Business – Abhijeet Sinha, also Project Director NHEV at EODB Services.

  • Published Date: September 27, 2022 7:33 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 27, 2022 7:40 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Huawei Mate 50 Pro debuts with Snapdragon 8+Gen 1
Mobiles
Huawei Mate 50 Pro debuts with Snapdragon 8+Gen 1
How to set up UPI Lite in BHIM app

How To

How to set up UPI Lite in BHIM app

Last of Us series trailer out: Watch video of upcoming series based on popular game

Gaming

Last of Us series trailer out: Watch video of upcoming series based on popular game

Tecno Pop 6 Pro with an 8MP dual rear camera setup launched in India

Mobiles

Tecno Pop 6 Pro with an 8MP dual rear camera setup launched in India

Xiaomi Civi 2 is here: Made for selfie lovers

Mobiles

Xiaomi Civi 2 is here: Made for selfie lovers

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Nitin Gadkari unveils first ever miniature of NHEV charging stations in India

Last of Us series trailer out: Watch video of upcoming series based on popular game

Waiting for OnePlus Nord Watch? This could be the price

Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 Edition launched in India at Rs 1.30 lakh: All to need to know

Top 7 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara alternatives

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Watch video

iPhone 13 price cut in Flipkart sale, but you can save more: This is how

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones, Watch Video

Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under 15,000, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus, Amazefit and More

Buying a new iPhone? Try iPhone 13, not iPhone 14 for maximum savings

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple Diwali Sale Begins, Check Out the Free Gifts Offered on Purchase of iPhones

News

Apple Diwali Sale Begins, Check Out the Free Gifts Offered on Purchase of iPhones
iPhone 14 Pro Unboxing and First Look #quicklook

Hands On

iPhone 14 Pro Unboxing and First Look #quicklook
Motorola Moto Razr 2022 First Look REVEALED, Check out the video for details

News

Motorola Moto Razr 2022 First Look REVEALED, Check out the video for details
Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Samsung, Realme and More, Watch Video

Features

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Samsung, Realme and More, Watch Video