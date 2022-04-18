Okinawa dealership burns down to ashes in EV fire

An Okinawa dealership in Tamil Nadu went up in flames due to a reported EV fire inside the outlet. No casualties have been reported and the fire was put out with the help of locals. The EV maker was yet to make a statement on the latest EV fire at its dealership. This is the sixth prominent fire incident involving an EV in the past few weeks. Also Read - Ola closes up on Hero Electric in electric scooter sales: Check top 5 brands in India

According to IANS news agency, no casualties were reported and the fire was put out with the help of locals but the entire showroom was gutted. Also Read - Okinawa launches Okhi 90 electric scooter with over 160 km range: Check pricing, features

Recently, a father-daughter duo died due to a blast in the battery of their Okinawa scooter which was being charged at their home. Also Read - Okinawa Autotech reveals top speed of upcoming electric scooter Okhi 90: Check details

Late last month, a blue-coloured Ola S1 Pro e-scooter that was parked on the side of the road in Pune caught fire. The scooter burst into flames which soon engulfed the entire vehicle.

As more and more electric two-wheelers catch fire in the country, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant last week asked EV original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to voluntarily recall batches involved in the EV fire incidents.

Gurugram-based Okinawa Autotech said it will voluntarily recall 3,215 units of its Praise Pro scooters to fix any issues related to the battery in the vehicle.

The recall, according to Okinawa, is part of comprehensive power pack health check-up camps, where the batteries will be checked for loose connectors or any damage and be repaired free of charge at any of the Okinawa authorized dealerships pan India.

