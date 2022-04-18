comscore Okinawa dealership burns down to ashes in EV fire
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Okinawa Dealership Burns Down After Electric Scooter Catches Fire In Tamil Nadu
News

Okinawa dealership burns down after electric scooter catches fire in Tamil Nadu

automobile

No casualties were reported and the fire was put out with the help of locals but the entire showroom was gutted.

Untitled design (13)

Okinawa dealership burns down to ashes in EV fire (Photo for representation)

An Okinawa dealership in Tamil Nadu went up in flames due to a reported EV fire inside the outlet. No casualties have been reported and the fire was put out with the help of locals. The EV maker was yet to make a statement on the latest EV fire at its dealership. This is the sixth prominent fire incident involving an EV in the past few weeks. Also Read - Ola closes up on Hero Electric in electric scooter sales: Check top 5 brands in India

According to IANS news agency, no casualties were reported and the fire was put out with the help of locals but the entire showroom was gutted. Also Read - Okinawa launches Okhi 90 electric scooter with over 160 km range: Check pricing, features

Recently, a father-daughter duo died due to a blast in the battery of their Okinawa scooter which was being charged at their home. Also Read - Okinawa Autotech reveals top speed of upcoming electric scooter Okhi 90: Check details

Late last month, a blue-coloured Ola S1 Pro e-scooter that was parked on the side of the road in Pune caught fire. The scooter burst into flames which soon engulfed the entire vehicle.

As more and more electric two-wheelers catch fire in the country, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant last week asked EV original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to voluntarily recall batches involved in the EV fire incidents.

Gurugram-based Okinawa Autotech said it will voluntarily recall 3,215 units of its Praise Pro scooters to fix any issues related to the battery in the vehicle.

The recall, according to Okinawa, is part of comprehensive power pack health check-up camps, where the batteries will be checked for loose connectors or any damage and be repaired free of charge at any of the Okinawa authorized dealerships pan India.

“The batteries will be checked for loose connectors or any damage and be repaired free of charge at any of the Okinawa authorized dealerships pan India. The electric 2W maker is working closely with the dealer partners to ensure that the repair experience is as per the convenience of its customers, for which the vehicle owners will be contacted individually,” the company said in a statement.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 18, 2022 10:50 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to deactivate your Twitter account
How To
How to deactivate your Twitter account
Top sci-fi shows you can stream on Netflix now

Photo Gallery

Top sci-fi shows you can stream on Netflix now

Top Sci-Fi shows to watch on Netflix: Dark, Travelers, Lost In Space and more

Photo Gallery

Top Sci-Fi shows to watch on Netflix: Dark, Travelers, Lost In Space and more

Steps to remove duplicate contacts on Android

How To

Steps to remove duplicate contacts on Android

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept car completes over 1,000 km on a single battery charge

News

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept car completes over 1,000 km on a single battery charge

All you need to know about the upcoming OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

Photo Gallery

All you need to know about the upcoming OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to debut in India on April 28: All we know so far

Photo Gallery

OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to debut in India on April 28: All we know so far

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Okinawa dealership burns down to ashes in EV fire

Tesla will no longer include mobile charger with new vehicle

Realme GT Neo 3 set to launch in India on April 29

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept car completes over 1,000 km on a single battery charge

Apple iPhone, MacBook might face shipment delays due to COVID surge in China

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Launched in India

EXCLUSIVE: CEO Of Realme India And Europe Mr. Madhav Sheth On Realme's Roadmap For The Indian Market, Challenges, And Upcoming Devices

WhatsApp Rolls Out New Estimated Tim Of Arrival (ETA) For Beta Users, Checkout Details Here

Exclusive: Is French car company Peugeot entering Indian Automobile market?

Want To Lower Your AC Bills This Summer? Start Following These Quick Tips Today - Watch

Related Topics

Related Stories

Okinawa dealership burns down to ashes in EV fire

automobile

Okinawa dealership burns down to ashes in EV fire
Okinawa launches Okhi 90 electric scooter: Check details

Electric Vehicle

Okinawa launches Okhi 90 electric scooter: Check details
How to watch Okhi 90 electric scooter launch event

Electric Vehicle

How to watch Okhi 90 electric scooter launch event
Okinawa Autotech reveals new electric scooter teaser: Watch video

Electric Vehicle

Okinawa Autotech reveals new electric scooter teaser: Watch video
Okinawa Autotech reveals top speed of upcoming electric scooter Okhi 90

Electric Vehicle

Okinawa Autotech reveals top speed of upcoming electric scooter Okhi 90

हिंदी समाचार

गजब का शौक! ₹71000 की Activa के लिए खरीदा 15 लाख रुपये का फैंसी नंबर

Jio VS Airtel: जियो के 119 रुपये वाले पैक के सामने फेल है एयरटेल का 209 रुपये वाला पैक

Twitter Edit Button फीचर की डिटेल आई सामने, डिलीट नहीं होगी Tweets की हिस्ट्री

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G इस दिन भारत में होगा लॉन्च, मिलता है 108MP का कैमरा

पेट्रोल के खर्च से आजादी! यह किट पुरानी Hero Splendor को बना देगी इलेक्ट्रिक बाइक

Latest Videos

Aadhaar Card Latest Update: How To Update Your Name, Mobile Number in Regional Language in Your Aadhaar Card | Watch

News

Aadhaar Card Latest Update: How To Update Your Name, Mobile Number in Regional Language in Your Aadhaar Card | Watch
WhatsApp To Allow Users To Create 'Communities' On App - Check All Details Here

News

WhatsApp To Allow Users To Create 'Communities' On App - Check All Details Here
INFINIX HOT 11 2022: Super Budget Smartphone | UNBOXING

Hands On

INFINIX HOT 11 2022: Super Budget Smartphone | UNBOXING
EXCLUSIVE: CEO Of Realme India And Europe Mr. Madhav Sheth On Realme's Roadmap For The Indian Market, Challenges, And Upcoming Devices

Features

EXCLUSIVE: CEO Of Realme India And Europe Mr. Madhav Sheth On Realme's Roadmap For The Indian Market, Challenges, And Upcoming Devices

News

Okinawa dealership burns down to ashes in EV fire
automobile
Okinawa dealership burns down to ashes in EV fire
Tesla will no longer include mobile charger with new vehicle

automobile

Tesla will no longer include mobile charger with new vehicle
Realme GT Neo 3 set to launch in India on April 29

Mobiles

Realme GT Neo 3 set to launch in India on April 29
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept car completes over 1,000 km on a single battery charge

News

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept car completes over 1,000 km on a single battery charge
Apple iPhone, MacBook might face shipment delays due to COVID surge in China

News

Apple iPhone, MacBook might face shipment delays due to COVID surge in China

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers