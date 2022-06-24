comscore Okinawa electric scooter showroom catches fire in Mangaluru, several scooters destroyed: Watch video
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Okinawa Electric Scooter Showroom Catches Fire In Mangaluru Several Scooters Destroyed Watch Video
News

Okinawa electric scooter showroom catches fire in Mangaluru, several scooters destroyed

automobile

An Okinawa Autotech dealership in Chennai had also gone up in flames, reportedly also due to an electric short circuit.

okinawa

Okinawa electric scooter showroom in Mangaluru catches fire, destroys several scooters: Watch video

An Okinawa electric scooter showroom in Mangaluru, Karnataka reportedly burnt down, destroying several scooters. The EV maker said it is in touch with the dealership and extending all necessary support. Also Read - Okinawa announces launch of its biggest electric vehicle factory in India: Check details

A CNBC-TV18 report quoted Okinawa Autotech as saying: “Aware of an unfortunate fire incident at one of our showrooms in Mangalore this morning. In touch with the dealership and we are extending all necessary support.” Also Read - Top electric scooters under Rs 1 lakh

The EV maker added: “As stated by the dealer, the showroom fire was caused due to an electric short circuit… Safety is at the core of Okinawa Autotech and we want to assure that the highest standards of safety are maintained in our dealership across the country”. Also Read - Ola Electric beats Okinawa, Hero Electric to become top selling 2-wheeler EV company

An Okinawa Autotech dealership in Chennai had also gone up in flames, reportedly also due to an electric short circuit.

Okinawa Autotech has also announced the launch of a new factory in Karoli, Rajasthan. The new facility will have state-of-the-art production facilities. This is Okinawa’s third plant after their two factories in Rajasthan. This factory will be spread across 30 acres. The brand claims that it will provide employment to more than 5000 people. Okinawa claims that this plant is expected to become the largest, fully integrated electric two-wheeler plant ever in India.

Okinawa Autotech is set to put in an investment of Rs 500 Crore in this new facility. The company claims that this new facility will be made functional from October 2023.

Gurugram-based Okinawa Autotech said it will voluntarily recall 3,215 units of its Praise Pro scooters to fix any issues related to the battery in the vehicle.

The recall, according to Okinawa, is part of comprehensive power pack health check-up camps, where the batteries will be checked for loose connectors or any damage and be repaired free of charge at any of the Okinawa authorized dealerships pan India.

“The batteries will be checked for loose connectors or any damage and be repaired free of charge at any of the Okinawa authorized dealerships pan India. The electric 2W maker is working closely with the dealer partners to ensure that the repair experience is as per the convenience of its customers, for which the vehicle owners will be contacted individually,” the company said in a statement.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 24, 2022 5:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to check people s WhatsApp Status without letting them know
How To
How to check people s WhatsApp Status without letting them know
Realme's new Narzo 50i Prime brings big display for under Rs 10,000

Mobiles

Realme's new Narzo 50i Prime brings big display for under Rs 10,000

How to add beneficiary in SBI YONO App

How To

How to add beneficiary in SBI YONO App

Cars launching in India will soon get Bharat NCAP crash rating

automobile

Cars launching in India will soon get Bharat NCAP crash rating

Hero MotoCorp announces price hike of up to Rs 3,000 on scooters, motorcycles from July 1:

automobile

Hero MotoCorp announces price hike of up to Rs 3,000 on scooters, motorcycles from July 1:

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Okinawa electric scooter showroom catches fire in Mangaluru, several scooters destroyed: Watch video

Hero Passion Pro XTec launched in India at price of Rs 74,590

Realme's new Narzo 50i Prime brings big display for under Rs 10,000

Cars launching in India will soon get Bharat NCAP crash rating

Hero MotoCorp announces price hike of up to Rs 3,000 on scooters, motorcycles from July 1:

How to hide profile Picture and more

How To Turn On Incognito Mode on Your Smartphones

'Parallel Reality' Tech: Everything you need to know

Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day

During a WhatsApp group call, the host can mute

Related Topics

Latest Videos

POCO F4 5G Launched in India; Check out the First Look and know Price, feature and More about the phone

Hands On

POCO F4 5G Launched in India; Check out the First Look and know Price, feature and More about the phone
Alexa is being taught by Amazon to imitate the voice of your deceased loved ones, To know more Watch the Video

News

Alexa is being taught by Amazon to imitate the voice of your deceased loved ones, To know more Watch the Video
Hyundai Venue 2022 First Drive Review and In depth Interior Features, To know more Watch the video

Reviews

Hyundai Venue 2022 First Drive Review and In depth Interior Features, To know more Watch the video
Amazon has announced the launch of its first fully autonomous mobile robot in Warehouse- Watch the Video

News

Amazon has announced the launch of its first fully autonomous mobile robot in Warehouse- Watch the Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999