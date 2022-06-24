Okinawa electric scooter showroom in Mangaluru catches fire, destroys several scooters: Watch video

An Okinawa electric scooter showroom in Mangaluru, Karnataka reportedly burnt down, destroying several scooters. The EV maker said it is in touch with the dealership and extending all necessary support. Also Read - Okinawa announces launch of its biggest electric vehicle factory in India: Check details

A CNBC-TV18 report quoted Okinawa Autotech as saying: “Aware of an unfortunate fire incident at one of our showrooms in Mangalore this morning. In touch with the dealership and we are extending all necessary support.” Also Read - Top electric scooters under Rs 1 lakh

The EV maker added: “As stated by the dealer, the showroom fire was caused due to an electric short circuit… Safety is at the core of Okinawa Autotech and we want to assure that the highest standards of safety are maintained in our dealership across the country”. Also Read - Ola Electric beats Okinawa, Hero Electric to become top selling 2-wheeler EV company

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mangalore Meri Jaan ® (@mangaloremerijaanofficial)

An Okinawa Autotech dealership in Chennai had also gone up in flames, reportedly also due to an electric short circuit.

Okinawa Autotech has also announced the launch of a new factory in Karoli, Rajasthan. The new facility will have state-of-the-art production facilities. This is Okinawa’s third plant after their two factories in Rajasthan. This factory will be spread across 30 acres. The brand claims that it will provide employment to more than 5000 people. Okinawa claims that this plant is expected to become the largest, fully integrated electric two-wheeler plant ever in India.

Okinawa Autotech is set to put in an investment of Rs 500 Crore in this new facility. The company claims that this new facility will be made functional from October 2023.

Gurugram-based Okinawa Autotech said it will voluntarily recall 3,215 units of its Praise Pro scooters to fix any issues related to the battery in the vehicle.

The recall, according to Okinawa, is part of comprehensive power pack health check-up camps, where the batteries will be checked for loose connectors or any damage and be repaired free of charge at any of the Okinawa authorized dealerships pan India.

“The batteries will be checked for loose connectors or any damage and be repaired free of charge at any of the Okinawa authorized dealerships pan India. The electric 2W maker is working closely with the dealer partners to ensure that the repair experience is as per the convenience of its customers, for which the vehicle owners will be contacted individually,” the company said in a statement.