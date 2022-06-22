comscore Okinawa launches its biggest electric vehicle factory in India: Check details
News

Okinawa announces launch of its biggest electric vehicle factory in India: Check details

automobile

Apart from just ramping up the production, the company will use the facility to concentrate on innovation by improving the R&D facility, warehouse, and supplier park

Okinawa Autotech

Okinawa Autotech new factory

Okinawa Autotech has announced the launch of a new factory in Karoli, Rajasthan. The new facility will have state-of-the-art production facilities. This is Okinawa’s third plant after their two factories in Rajasthan. This factory will be spread across 30 acres. The brand claims that it will provide employment to more than 5000 people. Okinawa claims that this plant is expected to become the largest, fully integrated electric two-wheeler plant ever in India. Also Read - Pure EV electric scooter catches fire while charging in Gujarat

Okinawa Autotech is set to put in an investment of Rs 500 Crore in this new facility. The company claims that this new facility will be made functional from October 2023. Also Read - Honda might soon launch this affordable electric scooter with 130 km range: View pics

Okinawa recently partnered with Tacita, an Italian electric scooter brand. As part of the joint venture, Okinawa will be producing vehicles belonging to either the electric scooter line-up or the electric bike line-up. Okinawa claims that these products will be rolled out from this new plant. The vehicles produced in this facility will be meant for both domestic and international markets. Also Read - Okinawa overtakes Ola to become best-selling electric scooter brand: Check top 5 companies

The new plant will be fully automatic for manufacturing electric two-wheelers along with the automation for powertrain manufacturing. The new Okinawa plant will get an in-house automatic robotic battery manufacturing unit along with an in-house Motor and Controller Plant.

The factory will use robotic automation for the molding of plastic body parts and the paint shop to facilitate the localization in the production process.

Apart from just ramping up the production, the company will use the facility to concentrate on innovation by improving the R&D facility, warehouse, and supplier park.

Jeetender Sharma, Founder and MD, Okinawa Autotech, said, “As the market leader in the electric two-wheeler segment, we are committed to addressing the most significant issues faced by the sector. The R&D facilities planned in the mega factory will be futuristic to ensure we meet the sector’s demand ahead. The mega factory will not only concentrate on the manufacturing of vehicles. It will also have a supplier park that will take account of motor, controllers, battery packs and other electrical parts meant to support the complete EV ecosystem.”

  • Published Date: June 22, 2022 3:35 PM IST

