Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has refuted the claims of the merger with Uber. Following this, Uber as well denied the merger talks that awakened several discussions in the past few days,

Ola

Earlier this week, a rumor was all over the Internet in India revealing that Ola and Uber may get merged, following the meeting of Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal with Uber executives. The news reached Aggarwal and he refuted saying that Ola and Uber merger claims are “Absolute Rubbish.” Also Read - Ola S1 Pro rival Simple One electric scooter revealed: Check images, features

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal rebuts the claims of merger with Uber

“Absolute rubbish. We’re very profitable and growing well. If some other companies want to exit their business from India they are welcome to! We will never merge. Also Read - Ola Electric announces its first Lithium-ion cell, mass production to begin by 2023

In addition to this, an Ola spokesperson shared a statement on the same. ‘We are the market leader in India and are much bigger than other players. Hence, merger of any kind is completely out of the equation. We believe that India has a lot more opportunities to unlock when it comes to mobility services. As a strong vertically integrated mobility company we will further consolidate our position by any acquisition in the Indian market, if at all. Also Read - Amazon Prime Day 2022: Amazon, Uber team up to offer exclusive benefits for Prime members

Following this, Uber also denied the claims of this merger. “That report is inaccurate. We are not, nor have we been, in merger talks with Ola, stated Uber in a statement.

Uber and Ola are two of the biggest taxi players in the country. While both firms offer carpool services, they also have their verticals in other fields. As for Uber, it has its food delivery service, while Ola has an electric scooter, which is probably the most controversial EV in the space.

In related news, Ola recently announced the launch date of the MoveOS 3 for the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter. The MoveOS 3 will reach the S1 Pro on October 24.

The MoveOS 3 will bring a slew of new features such as proximity lock, hill hold, regenV2, calling feature, key sharing, and hyper charging.

Despite controversies, Ola electric scooters have been performing well in terms of sales. The company is said to be among the top 5 electric scooter brands in India.

  • Published Date: July 31, 2022 12:12 AM IST

