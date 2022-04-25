Why Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal won t Elon Musk to his Futurefactory

Ola Cabs CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has said that he will not invite Tesla CEO Elon Musk to the company’s two-wheeler manufacturing facility as he feels that The Boring company founder will have no choice but to come to India when the country becomes a global hub for electrification. Also Read - Twitter in talks with Elon Musk over $43 billion takeover bid

"Why should I invite Musk? It is he who should invite us as we have to take pride in our work," Aggarwal said in a statement to IANS.

"No one company can bring true mobility to the world. Neither Tesla, nor Ola. Our focus is on empowering our communities and building electrification for India and for the world, and genuinely creating the future industry right here," he added.

It is worth noting that the Ola CEO recently revealed that the company will soon enter the autonomous vehicle segment in India. He also revealed that Ola Electric had started testing an autonomous vehicle which it planned to launch in the global market by late 2023 or early 2024. In addition to this, Aggarwal revealed that the autonomous driving feature will not debut with their Ola Electric S1 series two wheelers. Instead, the company will introduce the feature with an electric car. These plans are aimed at making India a global electric hub.

On the sidelines of this announcement, Aggarwal said that once the company has achieved the milestone, Musk will come to India. “Once we achieve that, Musk will come on his own,” he added.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that the Ola CEO has talked about Musk’s plans of introducing Tesla cars in India. Talking to the reporters on the sidelines of the launch of the company’s electric scooters last year, Aggarwal had welcomed Musk to India.

“I welcome that gentleman to India… You know competition is good, in the end, the industry has to create a sustainability revolution in the country,” he had said when asked about Tesla’s demand to reduce import duty on its EVs for it to start operations here on India.

He had also asserted that companies who want to import their vehicles to India should invest in India. “And, companies, whether Indian or international, should invest in India and that is my comment to anybody who wants to import into India,” he had said at the time, as reported by PTI.