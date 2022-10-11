comscore Ola Electric may launch a budget electric scooter on October 22
News

Ola Diwali event: Ola Electric may launch a budget EV on October 22

automobile

Ola Electric will host its Diwali event in India on October 22. At its upcoming event, the company is expected to showcase a budget electric scooter.

Highlights

  • Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said the company will host its Diwali event on October 22.
  • At its upcoming Diwali event, Ola Electric is expected to launch a new S1 electric scooter.
  • This upcoming Ola electric scooter is expected to be priced at around Rs 80,000.
Ola S1 EV

Representational Image

Ola Electric is hosting a special event on October 22 wherein the company is expected to launch a new budget EV that will join its S1 family of electric scooters. The news was shared by Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal via a post on Twitter. In the post, Aggarwal said that Ola Electric will making “one of the biggest announcements ever” at its upcoming Diwali event. Also Read - Bengaluru govt bans Ola, Uber, Rapido autos for overcharging

The Ola Electric CEO also shared a teaser video that hints towards the company launching new electric scooters. Take a peek: Also Read - EV blast: A 7-year old boy dies after e-scooter battery explodes while charging

While Ola Electric has been tight lipped about what the company will launch at its Diwali event, reports suggest that the company could launch a budget electric scooter priced around Rs 80,000 at the event.

At the moment, Ola Electric has two electric scooters in its portfolio. While the Ola S1 starts at Rs 99,999, the Ola S1 Pro starts at Rs 1,39,999. This leaves room for the company to add an electric scooter that caters to the budget buyers, something that will compete with the likes of Honda Active 6G and Suzuki Access but in the EV space.

Now, reports are hinting towards the company planning to launch an electric scooter to meet this requirement in the market. While the upcoming budget electric scooter by Ola may not offer vastly different specifications compared to the Ola S1 electric scooter, it is likely to get a smaller battery back compared to the existing 3Kwh battery pack.

In addition to this, Ola Electric could also announce the roll out of MoveOS 3 to the Ola S1 electric scooter, which the company announced during its August 15 event.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that the Ola Electric CEO has talked about the company’s Diwali event. Earlier this month, Aggarwal said that the company will making a big announcement later this month and that the announcement will take forward its technology by at least two years.

  • Published Date: October 11, 2022 1:20 PM IST



