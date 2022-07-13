comscore Ola unveils its first indigenously developed battery: All you need to know about it
News

Ola Electric announces its first Lithium-ion cell, mass production to begin by 2023

automobile

Ola Electric's indigenously developed Lithium-ion cell will go into mass production at the company's factory sometime in 2023.

Ola S1 Pro Navigation

Ola Electric has announced its first indigenously developed Lithium-ion cell dubbed as the NMC 2170. This Lithium-ion cell will power the company’s power electric vehicles and it will go into mass production at Ola Electric’s upcoming Gigafactory by 2023. Also Read - RBI fines Ola Financial Services Rs 1.67 crores over non compliance of KYC rules

The news was shared by Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal via a post on Twitter. “The cell is the heart of the EV revolution. We need to make our own technology to scale faster and innovate,” Aggarwal wrote in a tweet adding that the company had a number of things planned in future as far as its cell technology was concerned. Also Read - Ola cuts 500 jobs, freezes appraisal as funding trouble worsens

In addition to sharing details about Lithium-ion cell, Aggarwal also shared a short video of the same. Take a peek: Also Read - Ola executive resignation: Another Senior Ola executive quits amid string of resignations

As far as details of the battery are concerned, Ola Electric said that the Ola cell has been developed keep in view the local requirement and that it uses NMC on the cathode side, and graphite and silicon on the anode side. The company also said that the use of specific chemistry and materials enables the cell to pack more energy in a given space. It also improves the overall life cycle of the cell.

“A cell is the heart of the EV revolution. Ola is building the world’s most advanced cell research center that will enable us to scale and innovate faster, and build the most advanced and affordable EV products in the world with speed,” the Ola Electric CEO said in a statement.

“Our first indigenously made Li-ion cell is also the first of many in our cell technology roadmap. Having a robust local EV ecosystem is important for India to become a global EV hub,” he added.

In addition to fine-tuning its cell technology, the company is also recruiting cell research and development talent across the globe. Ola Electric plans to employ 500 PhDs and engineers in the coming days to develop cell technology.

  • Published Date: July 13, 2022 12:20 PM IST

