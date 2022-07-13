Ola unveils its first indigenously developed battery: All you need to know about it

Ola Electric has announced its first indigenously developed Lithium-ion cell dubbed as the NMC 2170. This Lithium-ion cell will power the company’s power electric vehicles and it will go into mass production at Ola Electric’s upcoming Gigafactory by 2023. Also Read - RBI fines Ola Financial Services Rs 1.67 crores over non compliance of KYC rules

The news was shared by Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal via a post on Twitter. "The cell is the heart of the EV revolution. We need to make our own technology to scale faster and innovate," Aggarwal wrote in a tweet adding that the company had a number of things planned in future as far as its cell technology was concerned.

In addition to sharing details about Lithium-ion cell, Aggarwal also shared a short video of the same. Take a peek:

Our first indigenously made Li-ion cell! The cell is the heart of the EV revolution. We need to make our own technology to scale faster and innovate. Much more in the pipeline on our cell technology roadmap! pic.twitter.com/pwywihRxBC — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 11, 2022

As far as details of the battery are concerned, Ola Electric said that the Ola cell has been developed keep in view the local requirement and that it uses NMC on the cathode side, and graphite and silicon on the anode side. The company also said that the use of specific chemistry and materials enables the cell to pack more energy in a given space. It also improves the overall life cycle of the cell.

“A cell is the heart of the EV revolution. Ola is building the world’s most advanced cell research center that will enable us to scale and innovate faster, and build the most advanced and affordable EV products in the world with speed,” the Ola Electric CEO said in a statement.

“Our first indigenously made Li-ion cell is also the first of many in our cell technology roadmap. Having a robust local EV ecosystem is important for India to become a global EV hub,” he added.

In addition to fine-tuning its cell technology, the company is also recruiting cell research and development talent across the globe. Ola Electric plans to employ 500 PhDs and engineers in the coming days to develop cell technology.