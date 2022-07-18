comscore Ola MoveOS 3 update announced for Ola S1 Pro with hill hold, calling feature and more
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Ola Electric Announces Launch Date Of Moveos 3 Update With Hill Hold Calling Feature And More
News

Ola Electric announces launch date of MoveOS 3 update with hill hold, calling feature and more

automobile

Ola MoveOS 3 will be the next step in delivering Ola Electric's promises that were made during the electric scooter’s launch last year

Ola S1 Pro

Ola Electric to launch MoveOS 3 for Ola S1 Pro

Ola Electric rolled out the highly-anticipated Ola MoveOS 2 update for Ola S1 Pro last month. The company is gearing up to deliver few more features that were promised at the launch via the MoveOS 3 update. He announced that the new update will be launched on Diwali. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 24. Also Read - Ola cuts 500 jobs, freezes appraisal as funding trouble worsens

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has revealed the specific date for the launch of the MoveOS 3 update. It comes with some important features like proximity lock, hill hold, regenV2, calling feature, key sharing and hypercharging as well. Also Read - Ola executive resignation: Another Senior Ola executive quits amid string of resignations

In a tweet, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said, “MoveOS 3 launch for everyone on Diwali this year. If MoveOS 2 was exciting, wait till you experience MoveOS 3😍 Hill hold, proximity unlock, moods, regen v2, hypercharging, calling, key sharing, many new features!” Also Read - Here are the best-selling electric scooter brands in India for June 2022

Ola Electric MoveOS 2

The Ola MoveOS 2 was also an essential update for Ola S1 Pro users. The company had launched support for the Ola Electric app and the features along with it, which includes remote lock and unlock, opening the trunck via the app and even tracking the vital stats of the scooter. Apart from the app, Ola Electric also offered some essential features such as Crise control, and a new Eco Mode that enhances the range substantially. The MoveOS 2 also introduced the Maps and Navigation feature. For a detailed analysis and review of the MoveOS 2 click here.

The MoveOS 3 will be the next step in delivering Ola Electric’s promises that were made during the electric scooter’s launch last year. Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro buyers have been complaining about issues with their scooters. Many of these issues reported on social media have been pertaining to build quality. Ola Electric and some other prominent electric scooter makers are also pressured by the govt to enhance the safety of their EVs.

Ola has managed to climb the ladder quickly in terms of overall sales of its electric scooters. The brand has been featuring among the top 5 electric scooter brands in the country. However, will be renewed competition with the launch of new version Ather 450X, new Simple One electric scooter as well.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 18, 2022 10:26 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Oppo Reno 8 series launch in India today alongside Pad Air, Enco X2
Mobiles
Oppo Reno 8 series launch in India today alongside Pad Air, Enco X2
Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, Taiwan accuses Chinese Apple supplier of stealing secrets

Mobiles

Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, Taiwan accuses Chinese Apple supplier of stealing secrets

Tesla getting closer to integrating Steam for in-car gaming

automobile

Tesla getting closer to integrating Steam for in-car gaming

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV to launch on Wednesday, will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos

automobile

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV to launch on Wednesday, will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos

World Emoji Day 2022: 5 popular emojis in India

Photo Gallery

World Emoji Day 2022: 5 popular emojis in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Ola Electric announces launch date of MoveOS 3 update with hill hold, calling feature and more

Tecno Spark 9 price revealed ahead of launch: Smartphone to get 11GB RAM under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 8 series launch in India today alongside Pad Air, Enco X2

Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, Taiwan accuses Chinese Apple supplier of stealing secrets

Tesla getting closer to integrating Steam for in-car gaming

Explained: AiTM phishing attack, how it works

Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

Bluetooth s biggest update is coming to your headphones this year

Why is govt investigating Chinese firms in India?

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Steps and Learn

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More

News

WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More
Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications

News

Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications
How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial
Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more

News

Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999