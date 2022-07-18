Ola Electric rolled out the highly-anticipated Ola MoveOS 2 update for Ola S1 Pro last month. The company is gearing up to deliver few more features that were promised at the launch via the MoveOS 3 update. He announced that the new update will be launched on Diwali. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 24. Also Read - Ola cuts 500 jobs, freezes appraisal as funding trouble worsens

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has revealed the specific date for the launch of the MoveOS 3 update. It comes with some important features like proximity lock, hill hold, regenV2, calling feature, key sharing and hypercharging as well.

In a tweet, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said, "MoveOS 3 launch for everyone on Diwali this year. If MoveOS 2 was exciting, wait till you experience MoveOS 3😍 Hill hold, proximity unlock, moods, regen v2, hypercharging, calling, key sharing, many new features!"

Ola Electric MoveOS 2

The Ola MoveOS 2 was also an essential update for Ola S1 Pro users. The company had launched support for the Ola Electric app and the features along with it, which includes remote lock and unlock, opening the trunck via the app and even tracking the vital stats of the scooter. Apart from the app, Ola Electric also offered some essential features such as Crise control, and a new Eco Mode that enhances the range substantially. The MoveOS 2 also introduced the Maps and Navigation feature. For a detailed analysis and review of the MoveOS 2 click here.

The MoveOS 3 will be the next step in delivering Ola Electric’s promises that were made during the electric scooter’s launch last year. Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro buyers have been complaining about issues with their scooters. Many of these issues reported on social media have been pertaining to build quality. Ola Electric and some other prominent electric scooter makers are also pressured by the govt to enhance the safety of their EVs.

Ola has managed to climb the ladder quickly in terms of overall sales of its electric scooters. The brand has been featuring among the top 5 electric scooter brands in the country. However, will be renewed competition with the launch of new version Ather 450X, new Simple One electric scooter as well.