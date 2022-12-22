comscore Ola starts rolling out MoveOS 3 in India: Check details
Ola Electric begins rolling out MoveOS 3 to its electric scooters in India: Check top features here

Ola Electric today announced that it has started rolling out MoveOS 3 update to all of its electric scooters, that is the Ola S1 and the Ola S1 Pro. Here’s what we know about the new OS.

  • Ola back in October this year had announced the MoveOS 3 update.
  • Now, two months later the company has started rolling out MoveOS 3 update to EVs.
  • This update will bring Ola’s latest OS to Ola S1 Pro and the Ola S1.
Ola S1 Pro

Image: Shweta Ganjoo/BGR India

Ola Electric started rolling out MoveOS 3 update to its Ola S1 and the Ola S1 Pro electric scooters in India today. The announcement was made at a special launch event in Bengaluru. Notably, Ola had first announced its next-gen operating system for its electric scooters, that is, MoveOS 3 in October this year. At the time, the company had said that the update will be available to Ola EVs users sometime in December this year. Now, nearly two months later, the company has officially started rolling out the MoveOS 3 update to its users. Ola said that it will deliver MoveOS 3 update to more than one lakh EVs across the country via over-the-air (OTA) update and that it is expected to complete the roll out within a week. Also Read - MoveOS 3 launched for Ola S1 lineup of electric scooters: 5 useful features to look out for

At the event, the company also clarified that the company’s newly launched electric scooter, that is, the Ola S1 Air, will also be getting the MoveOS 3 update. Additionally, Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal also touched on the subject of what lies ahead for the company in the coming year. Also Read - Ola S1 Air launched with 100 km range in Eco mode, 90 km/h top speed, and Move OS 3

At the event, Aggarwal said that the company had many new products lined up for 2023 including an electric bike. He said that in time Ola Electric aimed to roll out electric bike across various price segments in the future. When asked about the company launching an electric car — which the Ola executive had teased a couple of months back — he said that the electric car was under works that the company was planning to launch it sometime in 2024. Also Read - Ola Diwali event: Ola Electric may launch a budget EV on October 22

Coming back to MoveOS 3 update, the OS features a host of new features for Ola S1 and S1 Pro users. Here are the top features that MoveOS 3 will bring to Ola’s electric scooters:

Top features MoveOS 3 features that you should know about

— Hypercharging: MoveOS 3 features a new hypercharging feature that enables users to charge their EVs such that they will be able to run for about 50kms in just 15 minutes.

— Advanced Regen: MoveOS 3 also features an advanced regen which brings three different regenerative braking settings that users can choose based on their riding patterns. The list includes a Low setting for highway driving, a Default setting for daily commute and a High setting for high traffic areas.

— Vacation Mode: MoveOS 3 also has a Vacation Mode that enables users to leave their EVs for a period of up to 200 days without having to worry about deep discharge.

— Hill Hold: This feature is aimed at helping users when driving on inclined roads. Essentially, it activates motor counter torque to prevent the vehicle from rolling backwards on a hill.

— Profiles: With MoveOS 3, Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro users will get a multiple profile feature that will house the preferred settings and routes of individual users in a household.

— Proximity Lock/Unlock: This feature will enable users to lock or unlock their scooters by simply walking to their scooters with their phones.

— Moods: MoveOS 3 has three moods — Bolt, Vintage and Eclipse — that will enable users to change their entire riding experience by customising their EV’s dashboard and event its sound.

— Party Mode: MoveOS 3 also has a special party mode wherein users can play music while synchronising their EV’s light based on the song, beats and genre of music that they are playing.

— Documents: This feature will enable users to upload important documents such as Driving license, Adhaar card on their EVs via the Ola Electric App. These documents will be accessible via the HMI screen of the EV.

  • Published Date: December 22, 2022 7:59 PM IST
