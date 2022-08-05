comscore Ola electric car or affordable S1? CEO hints at upcoming launch
Ola electric car or new S1 EV? Bhavish Aggarwal drops major hint at August 15 launch

In addition to the Ola Electric Car, there could be a new Ola S1 at a "lower price." Or a new "Ola cell factory." Or even a new "exciting colour on S1."

Ola Electric has a big event scheduled for August 15, India’s Independence Day. The company’s first electric car is likely coming amid huge anticipation on August 15. But Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s latest poll on Twitter hints that there could be more products. In addition to the Ola Electric Car, there could also be a new Ola S1 at a “lower price.” Or a new “Ola cell factory.” Or even a new “exciting colour on S1.” Also Read - Ather 450X 2022 launch today: Launch details and what to expect from new Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube rival

Aggarwal previously tweeted a teaser about the August 15th launch event. While the teaser did not really reveal specifics, the Ola chief said he was “super excited to announce a new product this 15th August!” That confirms that there is going to be just one product unless the company has a surprise in store. Aggarwal, however, added that he “will also share more about our BIG future plans!!” That confirms the part about the expansion of the company’s portfolio. An Ola cell factory, for instance. Also Read - Ola S1 Pro rival Simple One electric scooter revealed: Check images, features

But Ola’s electric car is not a pipe dream. The company has already previewed glimpses of the car. At the Ola Customer Day in June, it shared a video teaser of the car, showing its LED DRLs in red colour. The front and rear design of the car was also a part of the teaser. The Ola logo appeared on both sides. Anything else about the Ola electric car is not official, but a Live Mint report suggested the car would have a coupe-style roofline with 4 doors.

The imminent event comes days after Ola came under fire for handing out pink slips to a large chunk of its workforce. Not just the layoffs, several top executives at Ola Electric resigned in a span of few months, raising questions about the company’s business outlook. Aggarwal also refuted a report recently saying the company is not looking to merge business with rival Uber.

“Absolute rubbish. We’re very profitable and growing well. If some other companies want to exit their business from India they are welcome to! We will never merge,” said Aggarwal on Twitter.

  • Published Date: August 5, 2022 10:11 PM IST

