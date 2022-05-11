Ola Electric is in the eye of the storm when it comes to EV fires. While other electric scooter companies have seen more incidents, Ola Electric has been witnessing immense popularity since they announced the scooter. Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, recently shared his views regarding the EV fires could easily stunt the growth of the relatively new automobile segment. Also Read - Ola Electric beats Okinawa, Hero Electric to become top selling 2-wheeler EV company

According to a report by Reuters, during a private company event, shared his views regarding the safety concerns stemming from EV fires. In one of his statements, referring to the EV fires, Aggarwal said, "Will there be occurrences in the future, there might be."

The Reuters report further quoted Aggarwal saying, "But our commitment is that we will make sure we analyse every issue and if there are fixes to be done we will fix them."

Aggarwal claimed that the issue of fires is not al all exclusive to EVs. In fact, the report suggests that he went on to claim that conventional-fuel-powered vehicles needed more quality checks compared to electric two-wheelers.

Aggarwal then went on to say, “There will be, sometimes, some minor defects in, maybe the cell, maybe something else, which will cause some internal short circuit.” He said that Ola had just one incident among its 50,000 e-scooters on the road.

The report also quoted Ola’s Chief Financial Officer Arun Kumar, stating that more petrol-powered two-wheelers have caught fire compared to the electric models.

Ola is one of the three companies that announced a recall for its electric scooters. Not all scooters were recalled, but only those that were manufactured in the same lot like the one that caught fire. Other manufacturers who conducted the recall include Okinawa Autotech and PureEV. In total, over 7000 electric scooters have been recalled so far.

In the past, the govt has also strictly warned of consequences if there’s any fault found in the electric scooters. Aggarwal also went on to applaud the govt’s decision on electric vehicles.