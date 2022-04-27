After an Ola Electric scooter met with an accident in Guwahati injuring the rider, the customer has sent a takedown notice to Ola Electric for allegedly violating privacy laws by publishing the scooter’s telemetry data on social media. Also Read - Watch Video: Angry man in Maharashtra ties Ola electric scooter to donkey, parades it around town

The ride-hailing major said last week that its investigation showed the rider was overspeeding. Ola said it did a thorough investigation of the accident and the “data clearly shows that the rider was overspeeding throughout the night and that he braked in panic, thereby losing control of the vehicle. There was nothing wrong with the vehicle”.

According to the findings and the graphs shared by Ola Electric, the scooter was being driven at speeds as high as 115 kmph. During the time of the accident, Ola Electric claims that the rider made use of all three brakes which include the front brake, rear brake and regenerative brake. The scooter’s speed reduced from 80kmph to 0 in a matter of three seconds.

Our statement on the Guwahati scooter accident pic.twitter.com/LbwDLXNh3P — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) April 22, 2022

“My notice to OlaElectric to immediately take down my telemetry data which they have published in public without my consent violating privacy laws & the graphs whose authenticity has not been verified by me/law agencies. Failure to do so, I will take legal action against @bhash,” Balwant Singh tweeted, with a screenshot of the takedown notice.

The accident happened on March 26 when Balwant Singh’s son was driving an Ola S1 Pro.

“The scooter went airborne before crashing and skidding. My son was hospitalised on March 26 and had a fracture in left hand and 16 stitches in right hand due to a fault in Ola S1 Pro,” tweeted Balwant Singh.

Last month in Pune, an Ola S1 Pro scooter burst in flames when it was parked on the roadside. The Ola scooters being recalled are from the same batch. However, Ola has said that its investigation so far into the Pune incident suggests it was an isolated incident.

Ola Electric has recalled 1,441 of its scooters to be inspected by its engineers and to put their battery, thermal, and safety systems through diagnostic tests.

Ola’s recall has followed similar recalls by other electric vehicle manufacturers. Okinawa Autotech recently recalled over 3,000 units and Pure EV recalled around 2,000 units.