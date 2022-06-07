comscore Ola Electric in talks with global battery makers to setup plant in India
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Ola Electric In Talks With Global Battery Makers To Setup Plant In India
News

Ola Electric in talks with battery makers to build new plant in India

automobile

The EV company is in talks with suppliers from Germany, Korea, Japan and other hubs in order to realize the dream of battery manufacturing

Ola Electric Scooter

Ola Electric at a charging station

Ola Electric, one of the biggest electric scooter makers in the country is looking to build a battery cell manufacturing plant. The Indian company is looking for a global partner to establish this plant. This new plant will enable the electric vehicle maker to be less dependent on foreign markets for the component that is the most expensive part of an EV. Also Read - Ola Electric announces official launch date for MoveOS 2: Check details

The company is currently in talks with multiple global suppliers to build a battery cell manufacturing plant with a capacity of up to 50-gigawatt hours, according to a report by PTI. Additionally, Ola Electric also plans to invest in companies with advanced cell and battery technology. Also Read - Okinawa overtakes Ola to become best-selling electric scooter brand: Check top 5 companies

The report suggests that Ola Electric needs 40 Gwh of battery capacity to power 10 million electric scooters annually. Surprisingly, Ola is also preparing for its electric four-wheeler and it plans to use the remaining 10-gigawatt hours for the electric car. The report suggests that Ola’s new cell battery plant may cost around $1 billion (over Rs 7,700 crore) and may be built with an initial capacity of 1 Gwh, which will be expanded in the future. Also Read - Ola Electric responds to accident where front wheel breaks off from the scooter

The sources quoted in the report claimed that over 40 global suppliers are in Bengaluru to meet with Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal at the company’s headquarters. These company executives will also visiting the Ola Futurefactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu this week.

The EV company is in talks with suppliers from Germany, Korea, Japan and other hubs in order to realize the dream of battery manufacturing. Currently Ola Electric is importing its batteries from South Korea. The report suggests that Ola plans to make this plant functional by next year. The aggressive plan almost mirrors the launch of the electric scooter.

Ola has grand plans to make the entire ecosystem indigenous. This includes the making of cell and battery tech, interconnected as well as autonomous vehicle technologies. The company chief Aggarwal has boldly claimed that India will soon replace China as the hub for EVs.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 7, 2022 6:15 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 7, 2022 6:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Nothing Phone (1) is expected to launch this week
Mobiles
Nothing Phone (1) is expected to launch this week
Ola Electric announces official launch date for MoveOS 2: Check details

automobile

Ola Electric announces official launch date for MoveOS 2: Check details

Top 5 features coming to Google s Pixel phones

Photo Gallery

Top 5 features coming to Google s Pixel phones

Jio expands 4G services to Pangong Lake in Ladakh

Telecom

Jio expands 4G services to Pangong Lake in Ladakh

Toyota to launch new Mahindra Scorpio N, Creta-rival in India on July 1: Details here

automobile

Toyota to launch new Mahindra Scorpio N, Creta-rival in India on July 1: Details here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Ola Electric in talks with battery makers to build new plant in India

Ola Electric announces official launch date for MoveOS 2: Check details

Jio expands 4G services to Pangong Lake in Ladakh

Toyota to launch new Mahindra Scorpio N, Creta-rival in India on July 1: Details here

Tata Motors offering discounts of up to Rs 45,000 in June on these cars

Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

From iOS 16 to Mac Book Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know

Apple WWDC 2022 Highlights: From iOS 16 to new MacBooks, check details

What to expect at WWDC 2022

How to Auto Delete Youtube History

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple's WWDC Event 2022: From iOS 16 to MacBook Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know, Watch Details

News

Apple's WWDC Event 2022: From iOS 16 to MacBook Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know, Watch Details
How to disable Instagram's suggested posts, Watch Video to know more

News

How to disable Instagram's suggested posts, Watch Video to know more
WhatsApp's upcoming undo button will allow you to recover accidentally deleted chats

News

WhatsApp's upcoming undo button will allow you to recover accidentally deleted chats
Facebook Messenger will dedicate a calling option that will be available soon

News

Facebook Messenger will dedicate a calling option that will be available soon

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999