Ola Electric Launches New Ola S1 In India Check Price Features Range Colour Options Top Speed More

Ola Electric introduced a new electric scooter Ola S1 in India which is a more affordable option compared to the Ola S1 Pro. The Ola S1 was already one of the two models that were introduced at the launch of Ola S1 Pro. However, the scooters that were sold under this name were Ola S1 Pro with limited features and batteries. Now, the company has introduced the Ola S1 to target more budget-friendly price segment. Also Read - Ola unveils its first electric car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds: All details here

Ola S1 Price, Sale and Delivery Dates

Ola S1 has been launched with an introductory price of Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom). Interested buyers can reserve the scooter at Rs 499. The bookings will happen from August 15 to August 31. The scooter will go on sale for those who pre-booked it on September 1. For others, the sale will begin on September 2. Ola Electric has promised that it will begin deliveries for the Ola S1 from September 7. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Mahindra to unveil five electric cars today, details here

Ola S1 Driving Range and Colour Options

Also Read - Ola S1 Pro new Green colour to be unveiled during Independence Day Ola Electric event

The Ola S1 comes with a 3kWh battery. It comes with an ARAI-certified range of 131 km. Here is the range in each driving mode:

131 km- ARAI certified

128 km- ECO mode

101 km- Normal Mode

90 km- Sports Mode

The scooter will have a top speed of 95 kmph. It will be available in five colours namely: Red, Jet black, Porcelain White, Blue and Liquid Silver.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola, said, “Over the last year EVs have been at the center of transforming personal mobility. At Ola, we have been at the epicenter of this change, driving adoption, increasing access and affordability. There is much to be achieved yet. Currently, less than 15% Indians own a 2W or a 4W and with India poised for strong economic growth, the Indian automotive industry will

witness demand for 20Mn 4Ws and 50Mn 2Ws each year. We believe that India needs to become the global epicenter of the EV revolution and command 25% of the world’s automotive market.”

“Today, at Ola we are taking Mission Electric to the next level by ensuring we have a roadmap to investment in technology, build scale and bring quality products that India deserves. As we build for India, we will also be creating the EV paradigm for the rest of the world,” Aggarwal further added.