comscore Ola Electric launches new Ola S1 in India: Check price, features, range, colour options, top-speed, more
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Ola Electric Launches New Ola S1 In India Check Price Features Range Colour Options Top Speed More
News

Ola S1 launched in India at Rs 99,999: Check features, range, colour options, more

automobile

The new Ola S1 electric scooter comes with a 3kWh battery. It comes with an ARAI-certified range of 131 km

Ola S1 Electric Scooter

Ola S1 EV launched in India

Ola Electric introduced a new electric scooter Ola S1 in India which is a more affordable option compared to the Ola S1 Pro. The Ola S1 was already one of the two models that were introduced at the launch of Ola S1 Pro. However, the scooters that were sold under this name were Ola S1 Pro with limited features and batteries. Now, the company has introduced the Ola S1 to target more budget-friendly price segment. Also Read - Ola unveils its first electric car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds: All details here

Ola S1 Price, Sale and Delivery Dates

Ola S1 has been launched with an introductory price of Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom). Interested buyers can reserve the scooter at Rs 499. The bookings will happen from August 15 to August 31. The scooter will go on sale for those who pre-booked it on September 1. For others, the sale will begin on September 2. Ola Electric has promised that it will begin deliveries for the Ola S1 from September 7. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Mahindra to unveil five electric cars today, details here

Ola S1 Driving Range and Colour Options

Also Read - Ola S1 Pro new Green colour to be unveiled during Independence Day Ola Electric event

The Ola S1 comes with a 3kWh battery. It comes with an ARAI-certified range of 131 km. Here is the range in each driving mode:

131 km- ARAI certified
128 km- ECO mode
101 km- Normal Mode
90 km- Sports Mode

The scooter will have a top speed of 95 kmph. It will be available in five colours namely: Red, Jet black, Porcelain White, Blue and Liquid Silver.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola, said, “Over the last year EVs have been at the center of transforming personal mobility. At Ola, we have been at the epicenter of this change, driving adoption, increasing access and affordability. There is much to be achieved yet. Currently, less than 15% Indians own a 2W or a 4W and with India poised for strong economic growth, the Indian automotive industry will
witness demand for 20Mn 4Ws and 50Mn 2Ws each year. We believe that India needs to become the global epicenter of the EV revolution and command 25% of the world’s automotive market.”

“Today, at Ola we are taking Mission Electric to the next level by ensuring we have a roadmap to investment in technology, build scale and bring quality products that India deserves. As we build for India, we will also be creating the EV paradigm for the rest of the world,” Aggarwal further added.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 15, 2022 2:39 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 15, 2022 2:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Independence Day 2022: 5 DRDO technologies that India uses for defence
News
Independence Day 2022: 5 DRDO technologies that India uses for defence
Xiaomi 12T Pro may launch in September: Check specs

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12T Pro may launch in September: Check specs

Made-in-India Battle Royale Indus game first trailer revealed: Watch video

Gaming

Made-in-India Battle Royale Indus game first trailer revealed: Watch video

Independence Day 2022: Mahindra to unveil five electric cars today, check details

automobile

Independence Day 2022: Mahindra to unveil five electric cars today, check details

iPhone may soon start showing ads in more apps, but not like Android

Apps

iPhone may soon start showing ads in more apps, but not like Android

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Independence Day 2022: Ola unveils its first electric car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds

Ola S1 launched in India at Rs 99,999: Check features, range, colour options, more

Independence Day 2022: 5 DRDO technologies that India uses for defence

Xiaomi 12T Pro may launch in September: Check specs

Made-in-India Battle Royale Indus game first trailer revealed: Watch video

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under 25,000 in India

List of Smartphones Made In India 2022

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A, Check Out the First Impressions Video here

Jio 5G vs Airtel 5G: Launch date, top speeds, and cities for first rollout

Check Out The Top 5 Home Delivery Apps, Blinkit, Dunzo and More, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under ₹25,000 in India, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, Motorola and More

Features

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under ₹25,000 in India, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, Motorola and More
Independence Day 2022 Special: Check Out the List of Made in India Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and More

Features

Independence Day 2022 Special: Check Out the List of Made in India Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and More
OnePlus 10T Review: Is it worth buying? Check out our detailed review here

Reviews

OnePlus 10T Review: Is it worth buying? Check out our detailed review here
GOOGLE PIXEL 6A : First Impressions #googlepixel6a

Features

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A : First Impressions #googlepixel6a

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999