Ola Electric May Be Planning To Launch More Than One Ev New Video Reveals

Ola Electric recently conducted its first Ola Customer Day on Sunday. The company revealed the new MoveOS 2 at the event and showcased all the new features that were promised during the launch. But that was not the only highlight. Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal provided a “sneak-peek” at their next big project during the presentation. He showed us a glimpse of Ola’s first electric car in a short clip. Also Read - Hindustan Motors to bring back iconic Contessa in India as an electric car: Check details

In a short clip shared by Ola Electric, we get a glimpse at the Ola electric car. We get to see the front fascia of the new car. Keen observers will be able to notice that it is not just one car in the teaser. In fact, just by looking at the front headlight and DRL setup, we can deduce two models. One of the models has a curved shape DRL running across the bonnet and merging into the headlamps. The other also comes with a DRL running across the bonnet but has three separate headlamps segments. Also Read - New electric car launched that can run without plug-in charging for up to 7 months: View pics

Now, we are not sure if these are multiple designs of the same car or is Ola planning to launch different form factors of its electric cars. Few reports hint at a chance of Ola launching an electric hatchback, an electric SUV/crossover and an electric sedan. The sedan is one option that we can easily figure out in the video. Also Read - Indian startup to launch electric car smaller than Tata Nano in July: View pics

Launch timeline

The launch timeline is yet to be officially confirmed. However, Ola CEO, Aggarwal announced that they will be offering more information about the electric car after two months. The company might showcase the concept on August 15. However, the launch may be pushed to some time in 2023. Even for a start-up, the time-line seems aggressive. Official confirmation is yet to be provided.

To look at the teaser of the Ola Electric car, start watching from 54:03.