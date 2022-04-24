Ola Electric has decided to conduct a voluntary recall of 1,441 units of its electric scooter Ola S1 Pro. This move comes days after Union Minister Nitin Gadkari warned EV companies about the fire. One Ola Electric scooter Ola S1 Pro caught fire on March 26 in Pune. The recall will be of the same batch of scooters that were manufactured with the one that caught fire. Also Read - Ola S1 Pro Guwahati accident: Ola responds to allegations of faulty scooter

The scooter was standing on the roadside when it started smoking and then it eventually got engulfed in fire. The company claimed that it was an isolated event.

The company said, "As a pre-emptive measure, we will be conducting a detailed diagnostic and health check of the scooters in that specific batch and therefore are issuing a voluntary recall of 1,441 vehicles."

Bhavish Aggarwal recently reacted to the govt’s strict warning to EV companies. He said, “It’s important that standards are at a high level. There will be the odd incident with everyone. But we are following high standards, higher than what is mandated. I support penalties for people who don’t support high standards.”