comscore Ola Electric responds to Ola S1 accident where front wheel breaks off from the scooter
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Ola Electric Responds To Accident Where Front Wheel Breaks Off From The Scooter
News

Ola Electric responds to accident where front wheel breaks off from the scooter

automobile

Many Ola S1 buyers have also been reporting inconsistencies with their products since the first scooters were delivered

Ola S1

Ola S1 Pro wheel breaks

Ola Electric has responded to the allegations about the recent incident where an Ola S1 Pro scooter front forks broke away completely. The image of the broken Ola S1 has gone viral on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter. The owner of the scooter claimed that the vehicle was not even running at high speed when this happened. Also Read - Samsung to exit feature phone market in India: Report

Ola Electric can come forward with a response to this incident. The company claimed that the accidents that involved the breakage of the front forks happened due to isolated high-impact accidents. The company does not provide any details about its investigations in this case. However, it did make a definitive statement for a recurring flaw being reported on various scooters. Also Read - How to book a test ride for Ola S1 Pro electric scooter via the Ola app: Step-by-step guide

In the statement, the company said, “Vehicle safety & quality standards are of paramount importance at Ola. Ola today has more than 50,000 scooters on the road. So far, our scooters have travelled over ~45 million cumulative km on Indian roads. The recently reported incidents of front fork breakage are due to isolated high impact accidents. All our scooters undergo rigorous quality and performance assessment across different terrains and riding conditions in India.” Also Read - Ola CEO claims Ola S1 Pro electric scooters being delivered in 24 hours

The post was received with mixed reactions on Twitter. Many Ola S1 buyers have also been reporting inconsistencies with their products since the first scooters were delivered. On the contrary, many new owners are also very happy with their purchase.

This is not the first time Ola Electric is contesting a customer’s claim directly. In the month of April, a user’s father reported that his son who was riding the scooter met with a severe accident resulting in injuries. He claimed that the scooter suddenly moved into reverse gear. This resulted in the rider losing control. Ola Electric revealed some driver statistics to prove that the rider was exceeding speed limits.

Despite numerous comments applauding the company’s moves, these recent incidents have tainted the company’s image. Additionally, a string of EV fire accidents (including one Ola S1)  have also robbed confidence from some buyers in the EV segment.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 27, 2022 8:25 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 27, 2022 8:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Your Android phone could soon tracks your snores, coughs
Mobiles
Your Android phone could soon tracks your snores, coughs
Ola Electric responds to accident where front wheel breaks off from the scooter

automobile

Ola Electric responds to accident where front wheel breaks off from the scooter

How to use iPhone's Background Sound feature

How To

How to use iPhone's Background Sound feature

Reliance introduces new JioFi plan at Rs 249 for 30GB data

Telecom

Reliance introduces new JioFi plan at Rs 249 for 30GB data

Cryptocurrencies are worth nothing and should be regulated to protect people, says Chief of prominent bank

News

Cryptocurrencies are worth nothing and should be regulated to protect people, says Chief of prominent bank

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Your Android phone could soon tracks your snores, coughs

Ola Electric responds to accident where front wheel breaks off from the scooter

How to use iPhone's Background Sound feature

Reliance introduces new JioFi plan at Rs 249 for 30GB data

Cryptocurrencies are worth nothing and should be regulated to protect people, says Chief of prominent bank

What is Predator spyware and how can you protect yourself

Vivo X80 Pro: Can you overlook iPhone 13 or Galaxy S22 Plus which costs almost similar?

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000

How to Use Instagram baby sound and love filter tutorial

Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX OB34 Update: इस तरह फ्री में पाएं Red Custom Room Card, जानें कैसे करें इसका यूज

Google Pixel और Android फोन में आ रहा जबरदस्त हेल्थ फीचर! सोते हुए खांसी और खर्राटों पर रखेगा नजर

JioFi ने लॉन्च किए 3 नए पोस्टपेड रिचार्ज प्लान, फ्री मिलेगा JioFi 4G पोर्टेबल हॉटस्पॉट

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Review: मिड-रेंज में मजबूत दावेदार

OTT Releases: KGF-2 से लेकर Stranger Things Season 4 तक... इस हफ्ते आ रहा है बहुत कुछ

Latest Videos

New dangerous malware FluBot introduced in Android, users beware virus steals bank details

News

New dangerous malware FluBot introduced in Android, users beware virus steals bank details
Twitter launched

News

Twitter launched "Twitter Create" mini site to promote monetization opportunities for creators
Upcoming iPhone 14 Pro break shows Apple's next lead iPhone in its most detailed look, To now more watch the video

News

Upcoming iPhone 14 Pro break shows Apple's next lead iPhone in its most detailed look, To now more watch the video
BGR Talks: Vickram Bedi Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India Market

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Vickram Bedi Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India Market

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999