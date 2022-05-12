Ola’s electric scooters are in the news again. And this time around for an incident involving a faulty battery catching fire but for a software bug that lead to an elderly man getting severely injured. Also Read - Ola Electric customer sends notice to the company for making private data public

In yet another incident of an Ola S1 Pro with software bugs, a 65-year-old man was severely injured when his electric scooter went into reverse mode at full speed while he was trying to park the vehicle. The incident came into light when the owner of the EV, Pallav Maheshwari, shared details of the incident in a post on LinkedIn. Also Read - Watch Video: Angry man in Maharashtra ties Ola electric scooter to donkey, parades it around town

“The software bug in the #olaelectric scooter of going in the reverse mode at full speed has severely injured my father. He was the one who even at the age of 65 is very active and was enthusiastic to use #ola #electricvehicle,” Maheshwari wrote in the post. Also Read - Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal won’t invite Elon Musk to his Futurefactory: Here’s why

“Please look at what your #poorlytested scooter has done to him. He was only taking the scooter from outside the house to park inside. He has banged his head on a wall with almost the skull open (with 10 stiches now) and broken his left arm which would have to be operated with 2 plates inserted,” he added.

According to a report by ET Auto, the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter was delivered to him in January this year and that he had experience a similar issue shortly after the vehicle got delivered. Since the issue never recurred, he didn’t pay much attention to the matter. But now, the same issue has injured his father.

“Even after multiple reports of the reverse mode triggering in full throttle has been made multiple ola customers, no recall or fixes have been declared. I urge you to make sure no one else gets be harmed because of your faults,” he wrote in the post.

This is not the first case

Notably, this is not the first incident wherein a Ola electric scooter has been in the news for switching to reverse mode without warning. Last month, a Twitter user who goes by the name themangofellow on the platform detailed how his Ola electric scooter went into reverse mode without warning, which in turn led to a fall and minor injuries.