Ola to launch electric bike in 2023, electric car in 2024: Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola Electric to launch electric motorbike in 2023, electric car in 2024, says founder Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola Electric CEO and founder Bhavish Aggarwal in a blog post revealed his plans for 2023 and 2024. Here's what he shared.

  • Ola plans to launch a mass-market electric scooter in 2023.
  • Ola plans to launch a mass-market electric motorcycle in 2023.
  • Ola plans to launch an electric car in 2024.
Ola Electric achieved many milestones this year. The company launched the Ola S1 Air electric scooter and MoveOS 2 this year. In addition to this, the company sold around 1,50,000 electric scooters in India. More recently, the company started rolling out MoveOS 3 to all its electric scooters and it has already completed the roll out to nearly 90 percent EVs. Now, as the year 2022 is coming to an end, Ola Electric founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has revealed the company’s plans for the coming year 2023. Also Read - Ola Electric begins rolling out MoveOS 3 to its electric scooters in India: Check top features here

In a lengthy blog post, the Ola Electric CEO revealed that the company planned to launch a bunch of new electric vehicles in the year 2023. Aggarwal revealed that Ola planned to launch a mass-market scooter, a mass-market motorcycle and a host of premium electric motorcycles in 2023. “In 2023 and 2024, we will launch many more 2W EV products – a mass market scooter, a mass market motorcycle, and multiple premium motorcycles (sports, cruisers, adventure and road bikes),” Aggarwal wrote in the blog post. Also Read - MoveOS 3 launched for Ola S1 lineup of electric scooters: 5 useful features to look out for

“This strong scale of 2W manufacturing gives us a very strong competitive advantage across core EV technologies and supply chains in software, electronics, batteries and power trains and will enable us to make world class 4W products at very competitive price points,” he added. Also Read - Ola S1 Air launched with 100 km range in Eco mode, 90 km/h top speed, and Move OS 3

In his post, the Ola Electric CEO also talked about the timeline by when the company would launch its electric car — something Aggarwal had teased earlier this year. He said that Ola Electric will launch its first electric car by 2024. “Our first car will launch in 2024 and by 2027 we will have 6 different products in the market,” he said.

Apart from sharing details about new and upcoming electric vehicles, Aggarwal also shared details about the EV infrastructure that the company is building, which primarily includes setting up manufacturing units for designing and developing batteries powering these EVs. In this regard, the Ola Electric CEO said that the company will commission its cell manufacturing plant with a 5GWh capacity by the end of 2023.

“In 2023, we will commission our cell manufacturing plant with a 5GWh capacity by the end of year with an ambition to install 100GWh over the course of this decade. Our own technology and a localised supply chain gives us a strong competitive advantage over other global and Indian companies,” he added.

  • Published Date: December 28, 2022 7:56 PM IST
