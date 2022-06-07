comscore Ola Electric to launch MoveOS 2 for Ola S1 Pro on 18 June: Check details
News

Ola Electric announces official launch date for MoveOS 2: Check details

automobile

Ola S1 Pro will be getting numerous features that were first showcased during the launch in August last year. However, most of these features will only be rolled out with the Move OS2

Ola S1 Pro

Ola S1 Pro in Red

Ola Electric has finally revealed the date when the MoveOS 2 will be launched for all-electric scooters. So far, the company had been testing the features on only a select few units.  Now the company has announced that the MoveOS 2 will officially roll out on June 18. The announcement will be made during an event. With the announcement, Ola has managed to stick to the initial schedule of the June launch. Also Read - Okinawa overtakes Ola to become best-selling electric scooter brand: Check top 5 companies

The new MoveOS 2 will be released to the public via an over-the-air (OTA) update. The new update will be rolled out to all the buyers of the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter. The announcement about the event was made by Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal via Twitter. He claimed that a consumer event will take place next weekend June 18/19. Also Read - Top electric scooters under Rs 1 lakh

Aggarwal also announced that he will be revealing the Ola S1 Pro challenge where Ola S1 Pro owners have managed to go beyond the range of 200 km on their new electric scooters. In his statement, he said, “Consumer event at the Futurefactory next weekend (June 18/19)! Will host winners of the 200km challenge and other @OlaElectric customers & supporters.” Also Read - Ola Electric responds to accident where front wheel breaks off from the scooter

Ola Electric is also inviting its Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro buyers to attend the event. In order to get there, you will have to share a picture with the Ola S1 to get an invite.

Ola S1 Pro will be getting numerous features that were first showcased during the launch in August last year. However, most of these features will only be rolled out with the MoveOS 2.

MoveOS 2

Ola S1 riders will be able to access turn-by-turn navigation on the scooter’s display. The MoveOS 2 will also provide vehicle details of the Ola S1. The buyer will be able to lock and unlock the scooter from the app and also open the trunk remotely. The details revealed on the app also include the available range.

MoveOS 2 will be introducing a new Music playing function. With this feature, the user will be able to play music using the Ola S1 Pro speakers. Ola is also introducing a new Eco Mode that the company claims will provide over 165 km of range within the city. Another nifty feature joining this list is cruise control.

  • Published Date: June 7, 2022 2:18 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 7, 2022 2:20 PM IST

