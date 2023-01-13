comscore Ola Electric to open 100 experience centres by January 26: Bhavish Aggarwal
News

Ola Electric to open 100 experience centres in India by January 26, says founder Bhavish Aggarwal

automobile

Ola is steadily expanding its D2C footprint in India. Now, the company has said that it will introduce 100 more experience centres in India by January 26.

Highlights

  • Ola Electric opened 100 experience centres in India in 2022.
  • Ola Electric plans to open 100 more experience centres by January 26.
  • These details were shared by Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal.
Ola S1

Image: Ola Electric

Ola Electric has been steadily increasing its presence in India. The company had 100 Ola Experience Centres in cities across the country by the end of December 2022. Now, the company has announced that it will soon be opening 100 more experience centres in India. Ola Electric founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has announced that the company will be opening 100 more experience centres in India by January 26, 2023. Also Read - Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro arrives in Gerua colour variant, Ola S1 gets five more colours

“We had 100 experience centers at end of Dec 2022. Opening 100 more by 26th Jan across India. All these centers will also have service desks,” he wrote in the tweet announcing the news adding that all these experience centres will also include service centres. Also Read - Ola to roll out 10,000 electric cars in its fleet across India

Notably, the development comes shortly after the company’s cab-aggregator service, Ola, announced that it was set to enter the premium EV category in India with a fleet of 10,000 cars. At the time, the company had said that it was in the final stages of rolling out the pilot in the new category and that its new of cars would be operated by the top-rated drivers and come with benefits such as 100 percent ride assurance post allocation of the cab, zero cancellations, and 100 percent cashless payments among other things.

As far as Ola Electric’s future plans are concerned, the Ola Electric founder has already revealed that the company plans to launch a mass-market scooter, a mass-market motorcycle and a host of premium electric motorcycles in 2023. “In 2023 and 2024, we will launch many more 2W EV products – a mass market scooter, a mass market motorcycle, and multiple premium motorcycles (sports, cruisers, adventure and road bikes),” Aggarwal had written in the blog post last month.

In addition to this, he said that Ola will be launching its first electric car, which he teased earlier last year, in 2024. “Our first car will launch in 2024 and by 2027 we will have 6 different products in the market,” the Ola Electric founder added.

  • Published Date: January 13, 2023 10:43 AM IST
