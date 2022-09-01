comscore Ola Electric to open purchase window for all Ola S1 buyers tomorrow: Details here
News

Ola S1 purchase window to open for all tomorrow: Check all details

automobile

Ola Electric claims a true range of 128 km for Ola S1. It will be available in five colours namely: Red, Jet black, Porcelain White, Neo Mint (Blue) and Liquid Silver

Ola S1 Scooter

New Ola S1 Scooter purchase window to open soon

Ola Electric will be opening the sales window for all buyers of the new Ola S1. The electric scooter maker opened the purchase window for buyers who have pre-booked the scooter on September 1. The buying window will be extended to all interested buyers from September 2. Ola S1 was launched last month on India’s 76th Independence Day. The Ola S1 Pro deliveries had begun in December last year. The Ola S1 scooter will sit below the Pro version and will offer a milder feature list and spec sheet. Also Read - Ola Mission Electric 2022 event highlights in pics: Here’s all that was announced

The Ola S1 has been launched at a price of Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom). However, the price will go up soon. In order to secure an order, you will head up to the Ola Electric website or the Ola App. The bookings for the new scooter began on August 15 and lasted till August 31. Ola Electric has promised that it will begin deliveries for the Ola S1 from September 7. Also Read - Ola unveils its first electric car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds: All details here

Ola S1 Range

The Ola S1 comes with a 3kWh battery. It comes with an ARAI-certified range of 131 km. Here is the range in each driving mode: Also Read - Ola S1 launched in India at Rs 99,999: Check features, range, colour options, more

141 km- ARAI certified
128 km- ECO mode
101 km- Normal Mode
90 km- Sports Mode

The Ola S1 scooter will have a top speed of 95 kmph. Ola Electric claims that the Ola S1 can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 3.8 seconds. The time that the scooter will take to charge at home is 5 hours. The peak power generated by the motor will be 8.5kW. The scooter comes with 36-liter boot. The company claims a true range of 128 km. It will be available in five colours namely: Red, Jet black, Porcelain White, Neo Mint (Blue) and Liquid Silver.

Ola S1 Financing Options

Customers can reserve their Ola S1 directly from the Ola app and avail of finance options offered by five finance partners or any offline banking or financial institution of choice or even cash. EMI will start at Rs 2,999 and there is a loan processing fee waiver.

  Published Date: September 1, 2022 5:26 PM IST
