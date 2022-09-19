comscore Ola EV Centres introduced in Indian cities to offer real-world experience of Ola S1 electric scooters
Ola EV Centres introduced in Indian cities to offer real-world experience of Ola S1 electric scooters

At the Ola EV centre, the buyer will also be able to find out the most suitable finance option to purchase the scooter

Ola Electric S1

Ola Electric has plans to come up with up to 200 “EV Centres” in India. And some of the initial centres have already been set up in 20 cities. These centres will be physical spaces where interested buyers will be able to analyse the product in the real world. Ola plans to alleviate the problem of the not providing a physical experience to the buyer. The brand had opted for a unique strategy to sell its scooters. This new EV centre will help the brand to fill some gaps in the selling process. Currently Ola Electric sells Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro in India. Also Read - Ola sells 10,000 S1 units within 24 hours; deliveries to begin from September 7: Details here

What is Ola EV Centre

According to Ola, the EV centre has been built to help buyers make the final purchasing decision. These are curated spaces for all things related to the Ola S1. Ola claims that each of the EV Centres are equipped with brand champions who are ready to help the buyer with detailed information about the scooter, the services and the buying process. Also Read - Ola S1 purchase window to open for all tomorrow: Check all details

The company will be offering a demo for the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro e-scooter. The demo can also include a test ride. The buyer will be able to experience features like Hypermode, Music, Navigation and more. They’ll also be able to see the 10 different colour options in real time. Also Read - iVoomi Energy launches new electric scooters at Rs 99,999 with up to 180 km range

At the Ola EV centre, the buyer will also be able to find out the most suitable finance option to purchase the scooter. Ola will also be providing assistance from finance partners regarding the easy EMI options.

Buying Process

The purchase process won’t be changing even with the EV centres in place. Ola will continue to use the online model to take orders and bookings from buyers. What the EV centres will help with is guiding the buyer with the entire process to place the order and make the payment. Ola claims the buyers will also be informed about the delivery, post-sales care, and maintenance.

  • Published Date: September 19, 2022 4:56 PM IST
