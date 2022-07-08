comscore Ola executive resignation: Another Senior Ola executive quits amid string of resignations
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Ola Executive Resignation Another Senior Ola Executive Quits Amid String Of Resignations
News

Ola executive resignation: Another Senior Ola executive quits amid string of resignations

automobile

Several former executives said that product complaints, unit closures, and 'act fast, think later' culture has led to recent Ola troubles

ola cabs

Shikharr Sood, the head of Ola’s Talent Acquisition, and in charge of talent acquisition for the entire Ola Group, is now reportedly the latest executive to leave the firm. Also Read - Govt panel to come up with battery certification, quality control norms to counter EV fires

His resignation comes amid several resignations by top executives. Also Read - Ola is reportedly planning to lay off up to 500 employees in cost-cutting exercise

Several former executives said that product complaints, unit closures, and ‘act fast, think later’ culture has led to recent Ola troubles, CNBC reported, adding that the company is yet to respond to the query on Sood’s resignation. Also Read - Delhi govt mandates cab aggregators, food delivery services to have all-electric vehicle fleet by April 2030

Meanwhile, a report said that the ride-hailing platform Ola is planning to lay off up to 500 employees across departments as it aims to cut costs and streamline operations amid the ongoing funding winter.

According to sources, SoftBank-backed Ola has asked senior executives to find employees in their teams on a performance basis who can be asked to go.

The company is reportedly looking at “leaner and consolidated teams” to keep its “strong profitability intact”. Ola, which has delayed its IPO plans, has also reportedly shopped its global investment plans to further expand overseas.

The company currently has nearly 1,100 employees in its core ride-hailing business and directly competes with Uber.

Last month, Ola shut down its used vehicle business Ola Cars as well as Ola Dash, its quick-commerce business.

The company shut Ola Cars within one year of its launch, as it focuses on its electric two-wheeler and electric car verticals. Ola has so far shut down Ola Cafe, food panda, Ola Foods, and now Ola Dash.

Meanwhile, Ola Electric, facing a government probe into battery fires along with other EV players, has also seen some high-profile exits in recent months.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 8, 2022 7:42 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 8, 2022 7:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Govt s take down orders not in line with IT Act, says Twitter
News
Govt s take down orders not in line with IT Act, says Twitter
Maruti Suzuki Brezza SUV to get CNG variant soon: Check details

automobile

Maruti Suzuki Brezza SUV to get CNG variant soon: Check details

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 earphones renders surface online

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 earphones renders surface online

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition to support 100W fast charging

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition to support 100W fast charging

Twitter is testing a new Co-Tweets feature: What it is, how to use it

Apps

Twitter is testing a new Co-Tweets feature: What it is, how to use it

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Govt s take down orders not in line with IT Act, says Twitter

Vivo moves Delhi HC as ED freezes company's bank accounts

Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro

Maruti Suzuki Brezza SUV to get CNG variant soon: Check details

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 earphones renders surface online

EU pass two new laws to reign in Big Tech: How they will affect you

How to add music on instagram story

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience

Hands On

Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience
Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video

News

Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

News

Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999