Ola S1 Air has officially launched as the third Ola electric scooter in the country. The S1 Air joins the S1 and S1 Pro and brings a range of 101km. The S1 Air is a slightly toned-down version of the S1 and comes at an affordable price.

Ola S1 Air price, colors, and reservations

The S1 Air can be reserved for Rs 999 and the purchases will start from February 2023. The deliveries will begin starting from April 2023.

It can be booked in four color options — Porcelain White, Neo Mint, Coral Glam, Jet Black, and Liquid Silver.

Ola S1 Air specifications and features

The Ola S1 Air features the same design footprint as the other S1 scooters. It offers an ARAI range of 101 km and a True range of 76 km. It has a top speed of 90 km/h with a charging time of 4.5 hours. This is lesser than the S1 and S1 Pro and that’s owing to the fact that it has a smaller battery capacity of 2.5 kWh.

The electric scooter comes with three modes including Eco, Normal, and Sports. It features a 4.5 kW peak motor power and an acceleration of 0 to 40 km/h in 4.3 seconds. There’s a 34L boot space, which is only slightly smaller than the S1.

As said above, it packs a smaller battery of 2.4 kWh but supports for HyperCharging. It also has portable charger support of 500W. The overall weight of the electric scooter has been decreased to 99 Kg from the S1’s 121 Kg.

It comes with a 7-inch touchscreen display that will help you navigate using GPS. It is powered by an octa-core SoC with 3GB of RAM. It supports Wi-Fi, LTE, and Bluetooth connectivity. The S1 Air boots on the new Move OS 3 that comes with moods like Vintage and Bolt.

The wheelbase and ground clearance remains at 1359mm and 165mm, respectively. Following are its dimensions – 1865mm (L), 710mm (W), and 115mm (H). The seat height and length are 792mm and 738mm, respectively, the same as the S1 scooters.

In addition to this, Ola also announced that it is now offering a free trial of its electric scooter for 24 hours to users. The brand is also emerging in the global market with the release of Ola S1 in Nepal by the end of 2022, followed by Europe and Latin America in early 2023. Following S1 Air’s release, Ola also teased its electric car concept.