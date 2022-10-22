comscore Ola S1 Air with 76 Km True range and Move OS 3 unveiled: Check price, features
News

Ola S1 Air launched with 76 km True range, 90 km/h top speed, and Move OS 3

automobile

Ola has officially launched its third electric scooter in the country dubbed Ola S1 Air. It comes with a true range of 76 Km and boots on Move OS 3.

Highlights

  • Ola S1 Air debuts as the third electric scooter by Ola.
  • It comes with a 76 Km True range and 90 Km/h top speed.
  • The S1 Air comes at an introductory price of Rs 79,000.
Ola S1 Air

Ola S1 Air has officially launched as the third Ola electric scooter in the country. The S1 Air joins the S1 and S1 Pro and brings a range of 101km. The S1 Air is a slightly toned-down version of the S1 and comes at an affordable price. Also Read - Ola Diwali event: Ola Electric may launch a budget EV on October 22

Ola S1 Air price, colors, and reservations

The Ola S1 Air is priced at Rs 84,999 but as an introductory offer, it will be available for Rs 79,999. This special price will be available only for those who reserve the electric scooter before Diwali, October 24. Also Read - Bengaluru govt bans Ola, Uber, Rapido autos for overcharging

Ola S1 Air Also Read - Ola confirms it is laying off 200 engineers to 'centralise' operations

 

The S1 Air can be reserved for Rs 999 and the purchases will start from February 2023. The deliveries will begin starting from April 2023.

It can be booked in four color options — Porcelain White, Neo Mint, Coral Glam, Jet Black, and Liquid Silver.

Ola S1 Air specifications and features

The Ola S1 Air features the same design footprint as the other S1 scooters. It offers an ARAI range of 101 km and a True range of 76 km. It has a top speed of 90 km/h with a charging time of 4.5 hours. This is lesser than the S1 and S1 Pro and that’s owing to the fact that it has a smaller battery capacity of 2.5 kWh.

The electric scooter comes with three modes including Eco, Normal, and Sports. It features a 4.5 kW peak motor power and an acceleration of 0 to 40 km/h in 4.3 seconds. There’s a 34L boot space, which is only slightly smaller than the S1.

As said above, it packs a smaller battery of 2.4 kWh but supports for HyperCharging. It also has portable charger support of 500W. The overall weight of the electric scooter has been decreased to 99 Kg from the S1’s 121 Kg.

It comes with a 7-inch touchscreen display that will help you navigate using GPS. It is powered by an octa-core SoC with 3GB of RAM. It supports Wi-Fi, LTE, and Bluetooth connectivity.  The S1 Air boots on the new Move OS 3 that comes with moods like Vintage and Bolt.

The wheelbase and ground clearance remains at 1359mm and 165mm, respectively. Following are its dimensions – 1865mm (L), 710mm (W), and 115mm (H). The seat height and length are 792mm and 738mm, respectively, the same as the S1 scooters.

In addition to this, Ola also announced that it is now offering a free trial of its electric scooter for 24 hours to users. The brand is also emerging in the global market with the release of Ola S1 in Nepal by the end of 2022, followed by Europe and Latin America in early 2023. Following S1 Air’s release, Ola also teased its electric car concept.

  • Published Date: October 22, 2022 4:09 PM IST
