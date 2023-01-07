comscore Ola S1 is now available in 6 new colours: Check details
  • Ola S1 Ola S1 Pro Arrives In Gerua Colour Variant Ola S1 Gets Five More Colours
Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro arrives in Gerua colour variant, Ola S1 gets five more colours

Ola Electric today announced that its Ola S1 electric scooter will be available in six new colour variants including Gerua. Here are all the details.

  • Ola has introduced Ola S1 Pro and Ola S1 in Gerua colour variant.
  • Ola has also introduced Ola S1 in five new colour variants.
  • With this Ola S1 is now available in 11 colour variants.
Ola S1

Image: Ola Electric

Ola Electric today announced that it is launching its Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro electric scooters in the special Gerua colour variant in India. In addition to this, the company announced that it is bringing its Ola S1 electric scooter in five new colour variants, which includes Marshmallow, Millennial Pink, Anthracite Grey, Midnight Blue and Matt Black. Also Read - Ola to roll out 10,000 electric cars in its fleet across India

With this, the Ola S1 electric scooter is now available in a total of 11 colour variants. Here are all the colour variants in which the Ola S1 electric vehicle (EV) is available in — Porcelain White, Nep Mint, Coral Glam, Jet Black, Liquid Silver, Marshmallow, Millennial Pink, Anthracite Grey, Midnight Blue, Matt Black and Gerua. Also Read - Ola Electric to launch electric motorbike in 2023, electric car in 2024, says founder Bhavish Aggarwal

The Ola S1 Pro, on the other hand, will be available in a total of 12 colour variants. These colours are Porcelain White, Marshmellow, Matte Black, Khaki, Liquid Silver, Neo Mint, Millenial Pink, Coral Glam, Anthracite Grey, Jet Black, Midnight Blue and Gerua. Also Read - Ola Electric begins rolling out MoveOS 3 to its electric scooters in India: Check top features here

“Today onwards, both S1 and S1 Pro will be available in all 10 colours…Many customers were asking for these changes and glad we could get it done,” Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal wrote in a post on Twitter.

It is worth noting that while the company announced the availability of its Ola S1 and the Ola S1 Pro electric scooters in more colour variants, the company is yet to share the exact date of availability. The Ola Electric website too hasn’t been updated yet as per the announced changes. This means that the new colour variants for the two electric scooters should be available shortly.

The Ola S1 electric scooter starts at Rs 99,999, while the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter starts at Rs 1,39,999 in India. Ola last month started rolling out MoveOS 3 to its Ola S1 Pro and Ola S1 electric scooters. The company by the end of 2022 had completed the roll out to all its EVs in India.

  • Published Date: January 7, 2023 4:06 PM IST
