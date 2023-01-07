Ola S1 is now available in 6 new colours: Check details

Ola Electric today announced that it is launching its Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro electric scooters in the special Gerua colour variant in India. In addition to this, the company announced that it is bringing its Ola S1 electric scooter in five new colour variants, which includes Marshmallow, Millennial Pink, Anthracite Grey, Midnight Blue and Matt Black. Also Read - Ola to roll out 10,000 electric cars in its fleet across India

With this, the Ola S1 electric scooter is now available in a total of 11 colour variants. Here are all the colour variants in which the Ola S1 electric vehicle (EV) is available in — Porcelain White, Nep Mint, Coral Glam, Jet Black, Liquid Silver, Marshmallow, Millennial Pink, Anthracite Grey, Midnight Blue, Matt Black and Gerua. Also Read - Ola Electric to launch electric motorbike in 2023, electric car in 2024, says founder Bhavish Aggarwal

The Ola S1 Pro, on the other hand, will be available in a total of 12 colour variants. These colours are Porcelain White, Marshmellow, Matte Black, Khaki, Liquid Silver, Neo Mint, Millenial Pink, Coral Glam, Anthracite Grey, Jet Black, Midnight Blue and Gerua. Also Read - Ola Electric begins rolling out MoveOS 3 to its electric scooters in India: Check top features here

“Today onwards, both S1 and S1 Pro will be available in all 10 colours…Many customers were asking for these changes and glad we could get it done,” Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal wrote in a post on Twitter.

Today onwards, both S1 and S1 Pro will be available in all 10 colours. Also our Gerua (orange) colour, which was launched only for Holi last year, will now be available on both S1 and S1 Pro. Many customers were asking for these changes and glad we could get it done! — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) January 7, 2023

It is worth noting that while the company announced the availability of its Ola S1 and the Ola S1 Pro electric scooters in more colour variants, the company is yet to share the exact date of availability. The Ola Electric website too hasn’t been updated yet as per the announced changes. This means that the new colour variants for the two electric scooters should be available shortly.

The Ola S1 electric scooter starts at Rs 99,999, while the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter starts at Rs 1,39,999 in India. Ola last month started rolling out MoveOS 3 to its Ola S1 Pro and Ola S1 electric scooters. The company by the end of 2022 had completed the roll out to all its EVs in India.