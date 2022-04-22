Ola S1 Pro Accident Ola Electric Responds To Allegations Of Faulty Scooter

An Ola S1 Pro rider met with an accident in Guwahati. A single rider was involved in that accident and he suffered with major injuries. The father of the man driving the electric scooter blamed Ola for faulty hardware. He detailed the ordeal in a tweet. In response to the allegations, Ola Electric revealed its findings of the investigation of the scooter accident. Also Read - Ola closes up on Hero Electric in electric scooter sales: Check top 5 brands in India

In the tweet detailing the accident, the owner of the scooter claimed that the accident happened on March 26. He claimed that while the scooter was being driven, his son had an accident because of a fault in regenerative braking. He claimed that instead of the scooter slowing down, it speeded up, which led to an accident. Also Read - Ola S1 catches fire on the road: Here’s what Ola has to say about it

The father of the rider claimed that he had fractures in the left hand and 16 stitches in the right hand due to the accident. He also shared pictures on Twitter. Also Read - Ola S1 Pro electric scooter up for grabs before price hike: Here’s when the sale ends

@bhash @OlaElectric I had purchased new Ola S1 Pro. On 26th March 2022 my son had an accident due to fault in regenerative breaking where on speed breaker instead of slowing, the scooter accelerated sending so much torque that he had an accident (1/n) pic.twitter.com/ghVXSwqJ3T — BALWANT SINGH (@BALWANT1962) April 15, 2022

Ola Electric Response

Responding to the entire episode and the allegations, Ola Electric released a detailed statement, claiming to have undertaken an investigation. According to the investigation by Ola, the rider was overspeeding throughout the night. The accident was caused due to panic braking, according to their findings. They outright denied the allegations saying that there was nothing wrong with the vehicle that was being driven.

The statement said, “We did a thorough investigation of the accident and the data clearly shows that the rider was overspeeding throughout the night, and that he braked in panic, thereby losing control of the vehicle. There is nothing wrong with the vehicle.”

Ola used data from the scooter to find out what happened before and during the accident. The EV maker claims that they have the data of speeding for a duration of the 30 minutes leading to the accident. Their operating system tracks various vehicle sensor data which they receive real time.

According to the findings and the graphs shared by Ola Electric, the scooter was being driven at speeds as high as 115 kmph. During the time of the accident, Ola Electric claims that the rider made use of all three brakes which include the front brake, rear brake and regenerative brake. The scooter’s speed reduced from 80kmph to 0 in a matter of three seconds.