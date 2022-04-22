comscore Ola S1 Pro accident: Ola Electric responds to allegations of faulty scooter
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Ola S1 Pro Accident Ola Electric Responds To Allegations Of Faulty Scooter
News

Ola S1 Pro Guwahati accident: Ola responds to allegations of faulty scooter

automobile

Ola used data from the scooter to find out what happened before and during the accident. The EV maker claims that they have the data of speeding for a duration of the 30 minutes leading to the accident

Ola S1 Pro Accident

The accident happened in Guwahati

An Ola S1 Pro rider met with an accident in Guwahati. A single rider was involved in that accident and he suffered with major injuries. The father of the man driving the electric scooter blamed Ola for faulty hardware. He detailed the ordeal in a tweet. In response to the allegations, Ola Electric revealed its findings of the investigation of the scooter accident. Also Read - Ola closes up on Hero Electric in electric scooter sales: Check top 5 brands in India

In the tweet detailing the accident, the owner of the scooter claimed that the accident happened on March 26. He claimed that while the scooter was being driven, his son had an accident because of a fault in regenerative braking. He claimed that instead of the scooter slowing down, it speeded up, which led to an accident. Also Read - Ola S1 catches fire on the road: Here’s what Ola has to say about it

The father of the rider claimed that he had fractures in the left hand and 16 stitches in the right hand due to the accident. He also shared pictures on Twitter. Also Read - Ola S1 Pro electric scooter up for grabs before price hike: Here’s when the sale ends

Ola Electric Response

Responding to the entire episode and the allegations, Ola Electric released a detailed statement, claiming to have undertaken an investigation. According to the investigation by Ola, the rider was overspeeding throughout the night. The accident was caused due to panic braking, according to their findings. They outright denied the allegations saying that there was nothing wrong with the vehicle that was being driven.

The statement said, “We did a thorough investigation of the accident and the data clearly shows that the rider was overspeeding throughout the night, and that he braked in panic, thereby losing control of the vehicle. There is nothing wrong with the vehicle.”

Ola used data from the scooter to find out what happened before and during the accident. The EV maker claims that they have the data of speeding for a duration of the 30 minutes leading to the accident. Their operating system tracks various vehicle sensor data which they receive real time.

According to the findings and the graphs shared by Ola Electric, the scooter was being driven at speeds as high as 115 kmph. During the time of the accident, Ola Electric claims that the rider made use of all three brakes which include the front brake, rear brake and regenerative brake. The scooter’s speed reduced from 80kmph to 0 in a matter of three seconds.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 22, 2022 4:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Check out the list of most popular series on Netflix right now
Photo Gallery
Check out the list of most popular series on Netflix right now
Most watched shows on Netflix right now: Bridgerton, Inventing Anna, Anatomy of a Scandal and more

Photo Gallery

Most watched shows on Netflix right now: Bridgerton, Inventing Anna, Anatomy of a Scandal and more

Ola S1 Pro Guwahati accident: Ola responds to allegations of faulty scooter

automobile

Ola S1 Pro Guwahati accident: Ola responds to allegations of faulty scooter

Apple s nudity-blurring messages feature now rolling out globally

News

Apple s nudity-blurring messages feature now rolling out globally

Now you can shop in the UAE using BHIM UPI

News

Now you can shop in the UAE using BHIM UPI

Google to add three new Stadia Pro games for May 2022

News

Google to add three new Stadia Pro games for May 2022

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Ola S1 Pro Guwahati accident: Ola responds to allegations of faulty scooter

Apple s nudity-blurring messages feature now rolling out globally

Now you can shop in the UAE using BHIM UPI

Google to add three new Stadia Pro games for May 2022

Niti Aayog releases draft for new Battery Swapping Policy for EVs

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop You Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Exclusive: Realme to bring C30 series budget, mid-range smartphones to India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Ola S1 Pro Guwahati accident: Ola responds to allegations of faulty scooter

automobile

Ola S1 Pro Guwahati accident: Ola responds to allegations of faulty scooter
Ola S1 catches fire on the road: What Ola said about it

Electric Vehicle

Ola S1 catches fire on the road: What Ola said about it
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter up for grabs before price hike

Electric Vehicle

Ola S1 Pro electric scooter up for grabs before price hike
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter price to be hiked soon, company confirms

Electric Vehicle

Ola S1 Pro electric scooter price to be hiked soon, company confirms
Ola S1 electric scooters to soon get navigation, cruise control, companion app features

Electric Vehicle

Ola S1 electric scooters to soon get navigation, cruise control, companion app features

हिंदी समाचार

Realme GT 2 Vs Realme GT 2 Pro: एक जैसे दिखने वाले फोन में क्या है अंतर?

Free Fire Universe क्या है? जानें कहां और कैसे देखेंगे फ्री फायर की पहली शॉर्ट फिल्म

Free Fire MAX: Ramadan 2022 इवेंट के 5 जबरदस्त रिवॉर्ड, आपके गेम को बनाएंगे मजेदार

कार के एयरबैग में हुई गड़बड़ तो कंपनी भरेगी जुर्माना, सुप्रीम कोर्ट का आदेश

Instagram से डिलीट हो गया है फोटो-वीडियो या रील्स? न हों परेशान, आसानी से ऐसे पाएं वापस

Latest Videos

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Features

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details
Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List

Features

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List
INFINIX HOT 11 2020 : WORTH BUYING AT Rs. 8,999/- Check out the detailed review

Reviews

INFINIX HOT 11 2020 : WORTH BUYING AT Rs. 8,999/- Check out the detailed review
BGR Talks: Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA, HMD Global

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA, HMD Global

News

Ola S1 Pro Guwahati accident: Ola responds to allegations of faulty scooter
automobile
Ola S1 Pro Guwahati accident: Ola responds to allegations of faulty scooter
Apple s nudity-blurring messages feature now rolling out globally

News

Apple s nudity-blurring messages feature now rolling out globally
Now you can shop in the UAE using BHIM UPI

News

Now you can shop in the UAE using BHIM UPI
Google to add three new Stadia Pro games for May 2022

News

Google to add three new Stadia Pro games for May 2022
Niti Aayog releases draft for new Battery Swapping Policy for EVs

automobile

Niti Aayog releases draft for new Battery Swapping Policy for EVs

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers